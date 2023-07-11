The Mountain Mosh Pit Kicks Off This Friday! ARMSTRONG METALFEST 2023 w/ WARBRINGER, FALLUJAH, ENTERPRISE EARTH, THE ZENITH PASSAGE, VALE OF PNATH, STRIKER and more!

MUMBAI : The rumbling sounds of this year's Armstrong MetalFest will be shaking the mountain valley of BC's Okanagan this coming Friday, July 14th, and Saturday, July 15th.

Being held at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong, BC, this year's AMF features headliners LA thrashers WARBRINGER, San Francisco tech-death giants FALLUJAH, festival alumni Spokane, WA's ENTERPRISE EARTH, and Los Angeles' THE ZENITH PASSAGE, along with Denver's H.P. Lovecraft extreme metallers VALE OF PNATH, and Edmonton's Juno award-winning heavy metal champions STRIKER among the 28 bands performing on the two-day extreme music festival. (full lineup listed below)

Tickets are available at https://armstrongmetalfest.ca/tickets/

2023 follows AMF's most successful event to date in 2022, which saw the festival's highest attendance on record along with it marking its return after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. The 2023 edition promises to be an eclectic earth-shaking lineup with bands from across Canada and beyond.

Since 2009 (minus pause years 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic), West Metal Entertainment and Armstrong Metalfest have not only fostered the talent of hundreds of local bands, but have imported well-known, international acts to the quiet, little Canadian town of Armstrong, British Columbia.

Each year up to 700 metalheads from Canada and the USA descend into the picturesque Okanagan Valley and under the blistering sun they spend three days camping, taking in as much metal over two days, participating in wrestling events, scavenger hunts, and catching up with their metal family.

The festival has seen such renowned headliners as Kataklysm, Cattle Decapitation, Archspire, Nekrogoblikon, Origin, Rivers of Nihil, and Beyond Creation as well as emerging artists from across North America. At the end of the revelry, the festival disappears without a trace, leaving the landscape as pristine as it has always been.

West Metal Entertainment is a non-profit society that not only puts on Armstrong Metal Festival every year in Armstrong, B.C., but gives bands opportunities to play different venues throughout the region including all-ages shows, to encourage musical passion in kids as well as adults.