Music Composer Duo Salim Sulaiman and Soulful Singer Lakhwinder Wadali Unveil Mesmerizing Qawwali "Dhaage" on Merchant Records

MUMBAI: The music industry is set to witness a divine confluence of talent and emotions as the renowned music composer duo, Salim Sulaiman, and the soul-stirring voice of Lakhwinder Wadali come together to release their latest Hindi love song, "Dhaage." With its enchanting melody and rich qawwali elements, this heartfelt composition promises to captivate listeners worldwide.

‘Dhaage’ arrives as a melodious offering and serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of traditional qawwali while embracing modern production techniques, offering a fresh and innovative experience to music enthusiasts. The song is being presented by Merchant Records and GoDaddy India.

Renowned for their musical sensibilities and the ability to transcend cultural boundaries, Salim Sulaiman have composed a musical masterpiece that showcases their expertise in blending traditional sounds with contemporary elements. With their illustrious career spanning over three decades, they have established themselves as one of the most sought-after music composer duos in the industry.

Lakhwinder Wadali, an esteemed name in the realm of soulful music, lends his powerful and emotive voice to ‘Dhaage’. His ability to evoke raw emotions through his singing makes him the perfect choice for this heartfelt qawwali. With each note, he effortlessly captures the essence of love and longing, captivating listeners with his depth and versatility.

Regarding their collaboration on "Dhaage," Lakhwinder Wadali expresses his admiration for Salim Sulaiman, saying, "It has been an absolute honor to work with such visionary composers like Salim Sulaiman. Their ability to create music that resonates with people across borders is truly remarkable. I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with them and bring 'Dhaage' to life."

Salim Sulaiman, in turn, expresses his appreciation for Lakhwinder Wadali's unique musicality, stating, "Lakhwinder Wadali possesses an incredible vocal range and an innate ability to infuse soul into every word he sings. His dedication and passion for music are evident in every note of 'Dhaage.' Working with him has been a delightful experience, and we are thrilled to present this heartfelt qawwali to the world."

The music video also features Nishtha Middha, is directed by Jot and has been beautifully shot in the enchanting city of Amritsar, Punjab, adding a visually stunning backdrop to the powerful qawwali. The picturesque settings and the mesmerizing performances by Lakhwinder Wadali and his accompanying artists further elevate the emotional journey portrayed in the song.

"Dhaage" is poised to become a soulful anthem for love, spreading its wings across languages and cultures. With its divine melodies and heartfelt lyrics, this qawwali is bound to resonate deeply with music lovers around the world.

The song is now available on all major music platforms and the music video on Salim Sulaiman’s YouTube Channel allowing fans to immerse themselves in its enchanting melodies. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the magic of Salim Sulaiman and Lakhwinder Wadali's collaboration in this breathtaking qawwali.