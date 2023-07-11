Matt Zaddy's Blend of Folk-Rock and Modern Soul Is A Genre-Bending Journey With 'What Comes Around'

MUMBAI : Mississauga, Ontario folk-rock artist, Matt Zaddy released his new single "What Comes Around” that blends folk-rock and modern soul, making it a journey through genres for any music fan.

Zaddy's latest track was produced by Emmy award winner and Juno nominated Ross Citrullo from The Sheepdogs, Julian Taylor Band, Samantha Martin, and Delta Sugar. Together, they have crafted a high-energy song that encapsulates the listener with catchy guitar and organ hooks, raw and dynamic vocals, and an unforgettable groove.

"I have to take some time to remember why I do what I do, and to see past the adversity we all experience as part of life,” says Zaddy.

"What Comes Around" is a blend of Zaddy's trademark folk rock and rhythm and blues. This song is about facing challenging questions and self-doubt. Zaddy's introspective lyrics resonate with anyone who has had to struggle for their passion.

Zaddy's reinvention as an artist has been with the intention to connect with as many listeners as possible, regardless of the genre. He adds, "I truly hope that this song inspires people to do that little bit extra to make a real impact on those around us, and ultimately the world itself."

Zaddy is known for his passion of creating music and performing, having previously performed in venues across Canada. He also co-wrote "We Are The North," Mississauga’s official anthem for its #Canada150 celebrations. He has shared the stage with various renowned artists like K'Naan, Francesco Yates, Tom Cochrane, Jim Cuddy, The Trews and many others.

"What Comes Around" is the song that will surely grab your attention with its catchy beats and profound lyrics.