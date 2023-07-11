Israeli Prog NEOLIA Shares The Bass Grooves w/ New Playthrough "Carried Away" Off S/T Debut

MUMBAI : Israel’s Neolia released their debut self-titled album this past May. The album is an experimental, progressive slab of metal that fans have been flocking to local shows for. From the record's haunting melodies to its complex rhythms, every aspect of this full-length has been crafted with care and precision.

Today, the band shares their latest playthrough from bassist Tomer Mash for the track "Carried Away". The music starts gently and gradually. A fragile moment yet intense drops with a drum groove on the ride symbols paired with a dark and busy bass line that is balanced by a tender choir section and guitars that contrast each other. Gradually the music intensifies and gets even darker reflecting an emotional spiral that reaches a certain climax after the second verse. After the last chorus, the song ends with vigorous unison of guitar and Synth layers that drop.

"Carried Away is dark yet restless. It has a dynamic wide range from the most tender guitars to the sharpest and most dissonant tones. The vocals in the song incorporate a variety of vocal techniques that keep the listener on his toes. 'Carried away' takes you on the journey inside the mind of a child that is hallucinating scary images." adds Mash.

Watch the playthrough for “Carried Away” via its premiere on BassMusicianMagazine HERE.

Musically, Neolia's self-titled album is a reflection of years of soaking up music of different genres from rock to pop to world music and whatnot. It’s a fusion of bits upon bits of pieces absorbed and processed and then spat out from a personal perspective. In its musical aspect, it’s rock and metal based, but with a twist of African, Latin, Jazz, and ambient that reaches the spectrum of high and low, tender, extreme, and crazy.

Recommended for fans of Protest The Hero, Coheed and Cambria, The Human Abstract, and Tool, Neolia's self-titled album was released on May 5th, 2023, and is available on https://neolia.bandcamp.com/album/neolia, Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3nsmoaf