News |  10 Jul 2023 17:20 |  By RnMTeam

Song 'Iss Baar Sawan Mein' is not about cars, but pure music: Tony Kakkar

MUMBAI:  India’s sensational pop singer Tony Kakkar who has given numerous hits like ‘Mohabbat Barsa De’, ‘Sawan Aaya Hai’, ‘Ek Do Teen Chaar’, ‘Khuda Bhi’ among others took to social media to give us a glimpse to his new song ‘ Iss Baar Sawan Mein’

 Song ‘Iss Baar Sawan Mein’ is not about cars, but pure music,” mentions Tony Kakkar on Instagram.

Listen to the song here:

Tony Kakkar is all set to entertain masses with his songs that will get us hitched to them.  Be it Coca Cola, Tera Suit to name a few, the songs are doing immensely well and are popular among the GenZ audience. To know more about his upcoming projects stay tuned to Radioandmusic.com.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar give a strong reply to trolls

 

