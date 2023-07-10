RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Jul 2023 19:11 |  By RnMTeam

Sarah Mary Chadwick Unveils “Looked Just Like Jesus” Single/Video , Message To God LP Due Date Out Sept.15 on Kill Rock Stars

MUMBAI : New Zealand born, Melbourne-based Sarah Mary Chadwick will release her eighth studio record Messages to God due out September 15 on Kill Rock Stars and executive produced by award winning producer, Tony Espie (oracle to The Avalanches). Announced to acclaim spanning Pitchfork, PASTE, BrooklynVegan, Exclaim! and more, the new collection is composed of broad, brightly coloured spiritual strokes and consists of dramatic retellings of having your heart broken, existing, movement and growth.

New album cut “Looked Just Like Jesus” is released today, delicately textured and full of little synth flickers and tremors. Fiercely personal and delivered with a wink, Chadwick shares, "My Mother thought that my first boyfriend looked like an artist's rendition of Jesus that she had hanging on her classroom wall at the Catholic school she taught at. Jesus on the wall had blue eyes and sandy coloured collar length floaty hair, and golden skin. I like to indulge in an idea of God. It gives a name to a feeling of being in love with how beautiful the world is."

Watch / Share “Looked Just Like Jesus” Official Video

Chadwick is a gifted and singular songwriter, uniquely attuned to the minutiae of human emotion, not unlike Phil Eleverum’s work as Mount Eerie and Daniel Johnston’s adventures on tape. A multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Chadwick’s songs are unsparing, brutal, and absolutely lovely. A prolific visual artist alongside her songwriting, Chadwick’s cover art of this record mirrors the slight alteration in tone; whereas previously, self-portraits of herself alone fronted her releases, now she has pictured herself amongst a group around a piano. Still not looking at peace, but surrounded by people, nonetheless.

Messages to God is a beautifully realized record. It’s not happy but it is funny and optimistic. It is melodramatic, self-serving and generous. Sometimes, from way back in the shitty seats of the theater, you’re at your closest to god. That’s what this record is like, finding beauty in everyday occurrences. Because it’s there. You just gotta look really hard sometimes. And as Chadwick provides, “Because every day’s just one more day / trying to write messages to god’’.

Tags
Sarah Mary Chadwick Tony Espie music Songs
Related news
 | 10 Jul 2023

Big Joanie Unleashes "Today" feat. Kim Deal | LIVE in NYC & Chicago This Week

MUMBAI: Singer and guitarist Stephanie Phillips shares, “We are immensely proud to announce our new version of ‘Today’ featuring Kim Deal.

read more
 | 10 Jul 2023

Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty actors Gavin and Lola are proud Swifties, here's what they have to say about the pop-idol

MUMBAI: There is no surprise in the fact that the highly popular Amazon original young-adult series, The Summer I Turned Pretty has hailed pop sensation Taylor Swift as their icon.

read more
 | 10 Jul 2023

Ritviz is set to take the stage for a live concert at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai on 15th July 2023

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s ultimate destination mall Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai presents renowned music producer and singer Ritviz set to perform at the favorite indoor venue, Dublin Square.

read more
 | 10 Jul 2023

Anuv Jain to release an acoustic version of 'Baarishein'

MUMBAI: Indie artist Anuv Jain whose known for his songs like Gul, Riha, Ocean is all set to release an acoustic version of ‘Baarishein’. The original song has received immense love and support from the audience with millions of views.

read more
 | 10 Jul 2023

Song 'Iss Baar Sawan Mein' is not about cars, but pure music: Tony Kakkar

MUMBAI:  India’s sensational pop singer Tony Kakkar who has given numerous hits like ‘Mohabbat Barsa De’, ‘Sawan Aaya Hai’, ‘Ek Do Teen Chaar’, ‘Khuda Bhi’ among others took to social media to give us a glimpse to his new song ‘ Iss Baar Sawan Mein’

read more

RnM Biz

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day
Mirchi

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Ritviz is set to take the stage for a live concert at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai on 15th July 2023

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s ultimate destination mall Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai presents renowned music producer and singer Ritviz set to perform at the...read more

2
Hardwell named honorary citizen of 'his city' Breda

MUMBAI: Shortly before the beginning of his set at Breda Live 2023, Robbert van de Corput, better known worldwide as Hardwell, was surprised by Mayor...read more

3
Anuv Jain to release an acoustic version of 'Baarishein'

MUMBAI: Indie artist Anuv Jain whose known for his songs like Gul, Riha, Ocean is all set to release an acoustic version of ‘Baarishein’. The...read more

4
Female President Release “Waves As Sharp As Knives”, second single from “The Healing Ritual” EP

MUMBAI : Female President is writing and recording their second EP, due out in late summer 2023, ‘The Healing Ritual’. "I have heard the story behind...read more

5
Big Joanie Unleashes "Today" feat. Kim Deal | LIVE in NYC & Chicago This Week

MUMBAI: Singer and guitarist Stephanie Phillips shares, “We are immensely proud to announce our new version of ‘Today’ featuring Kim Deal. Whether...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games