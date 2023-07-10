Ritviz is set to take the stage for a live concert at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai on 15th July 2023

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s ultimate destination mall Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai presents renowned music producer and singer Ritviz set to perform at the favorite indoor venue, Dublin Square. The well-renowned artist who has taken the music scene by storm has captivated audiences worldwide with his catchy compositions and dynamic performances. With chart-topping hits such as "Udd Gaye," "Barso," and "Liggi," Ritviz has become a sensation, winning hearts and accolades alike.

His ability to blend traditional Indian sounds with contemporary electronic music has earned him a massive fan following and critical acclaim. Fans will witness Ritviz's mesmerizing stage presence and exceptional musicianship. From soulful melodies to high-energy tracks, the evening promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai is committed to curating the best experience for its customers.

Hurry up and book your tickets to enjoy the most enthralling concert of this year at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai!

Date: 15th July 2023

Time: 6 pm

Venue: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai

Tickets: https://insider.in/ritviz-in-concert/event