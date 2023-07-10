Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty actors Gavin and Lola are proud Swifties, here's what they have to say about the pop-idol

MUMBAI: There is no surprise in the fact that the highly popular Amazon original young-adult series, The Summer I Turned Pretty has hailed pop sensation Taylor Swift as their icon. The Insta-famous cast - Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, and author-turned-producer Jenny Han - is unabashed Swifties and has been very vocal about it as well! The highly loved trailer of season two features yet another famous Swift track, Back to December (Taylor’s Version), and an unreleased re-recorded song from her upcoming album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Opening up about the same is the lead actor Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah, the younger of the two-brother duo featured in the show. On being asked why certain Taylor Swift songs were so important for one of his undisclosed favorite moments in the series, he answered, “I feel like music is like seasoning for a moment. When there are hard conversations or when there are steamy moments or anything like that, music really makes a difference. I think for this scene in particular, I think it definitely just spiced it up a little bit and made it more fun and lively and I think people will enjoy it.”

Even actor Lola Tung’s character Belly is frequently seen vibing to the tunes of the pop star. Describing her first experience attending the pop-idol’s Eras Tour, Tung said "She was just magical," where the singer performed her entire music catalog. A longtime Swift fan, the concert was a revelation for Tung, "Even those albums that I hadn't listened to as much, like 'Evermore', I was like, ‘Oh my God, what a beautiful album.' Each one is so special and unique and I had so much fun."

Since the teaser of season one itself, where we got a peek into Han’s world with This Love as the backdrop, Taylor Swift’s songs have been an integral part of the series. Now Season two also features Taylor Swift’s track August, and other undisclosed tracks that fans are eagerly waiting for! The Summer I Turned Pretty was adapted from Jenny Han’s best-selling book trilogy of the same name. While Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video, the first three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 will premiere on July 14 exclusively on Prime Video.