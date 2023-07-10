RadioandMusic
News |  10 Jul 2023 17:04 |  By RnMTeam

Harshdeep Kaur to release new song called 'Waah Sajna'

MUMBAI: One of the most versatile singers; Harshdeep Kaur whose known for her remarkable songs like Dilbaaro, Zaalima, Nachde Ne Saare to name a few has taken it to Instagram to announce the release of her new song called ‘Waah Sajna.’ It’s her new single and is all set to release on the 14th July 2023.

“This one is so special to me and I can’t wait to share it with all of you,” added Kaur on her Instagram post.

“Waah Sajna is a sufi song and is about finding your true happiness. The moral of the song is that your one true love resides within you,” revealed Harshdeep Kaur on Radio Mirchi.

Kaur who has more than 400 songs to her credit has sung with biggies from the music industry names of which include AR Rahman, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar, Amit Trivedi, among others. Her songs have touched the hearts of millions and Harshdeep promises to do more so in the future.

