News |  10 Jul 2023 13:01 |  By RnMTeam

Female President Release “Waves As Sharp As Knives”, second single from “The Healing Ritual” EP

MUMBAI : Female President is writing and recording their second EP, due out in late summer 2023, ‘The Healing Ritual’. "I have heard the story behind Johnny Moss' first bassline and lyrics for the band. The song "Waves As Sharp As Knives" was born at the kitchen table with a heartfelt intention of conveying both sorrow and hope. It was created towards the end of a seventeen-year-long run with the band before Female President " - Dréa.

Dréa and Jasper later refined and arranged the music and lyrics. Dréa identified a deeper meaning of broken promises and climate change in the words. What sets "Waves" apart is that it features only the three main instruments and Dréa and Johnny's voices. The song is a message of unwavering hope amidst an increasingly dark world. It's evident that this time, they're doing it all for love.

WAVES AS SHARP AS KNIVES is the second single released from “The Healing Ritual” and it sets the tone for a much louder, more aggressive, and energizing sound than on “Our Year To Grieve”. Healing is a tough and chaotic process, it often takes pain and discomfort to create motivation to change. Often when you work on making your life or circumstances better, you find yourself surrounded by strangers and outside of your comfort zone. The Healing Ritual explores the roller coaster ride from pain to peace.

“Waves As Sharp As Knives”: https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/1ZmZlOGta9JgewspTUmAc3

ABOUT FEMALE PRESIDENT

An American family trio inspired by early roots of rock n roll; simplistic riffs that groove and dynamics that build to a fever pitch. Starting during the pandemic as a way to cope with canceled tours and shuttered venues, Female President writes songs with an honest grit and emotional vibe that you can groove to and rock out. Combining their unique styles of playing and genuine love of music, Female President is an energized modern rock band with a sound all its own.

Tags
Johnny Moss Singer Songs music
