News |  10 Jul 2023 18:54 |  By RnMTeam

Big Joanie Unleashes "Today" feat. Kim Deal | LIVE in NYC & Chicago This Week

MUMBAI: Singer and guitarist Stephanie Phillips shares, “We are immensely proud to announce our new version of ‘Today’ featuring Kim Deal. Whether through Pixies, Breeders, or her solo work, Kim has been a vital influence on us as a band and we’re so happy that she’s become part of the Big Joanie world.” She continues, “Originally this was a song we were working on years ago that Chardine was going to sing on. I found the old demo while we were on tour and started writing new lyrics to the music with my laptop balanced on my lap in the tour van. I really love that it sounds like a classic C86 type lo-fi indie song.”

Big Joanie’s new album Back Home earned widespread acclaim spanning The New Yorker, NPR Weekend Edition, FADER, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Afropunk, Stereogum, Consequence, Alternative Press, KEXP, WNYC, The Talkhouse and Under The Radar. It was dubbed “Best Album of 2022” by Rolling Stone, Bandcamp and The Quietus and album track “Sainted” was also highlighted on Andy Bell of Ride’s Top 20 Songs of 2022 list for BrooklynVegan. With their boundary-breaking approach to punk, radical politics, and an appreciation for earworm melodies, Big Joanie are set to become important voices for a new generation of punks.

Big Joanie is:

Stephanie Phillips: singer and guitarist

Estella Adeyeri: bass and backing vocals

Chardine Taylor-Stone: drums and backing vocals

North American Tour Dates

7/10: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

7/12: Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

7/13: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

7/23: Macclesfield, UK @ bluedot 2023

8/4: Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

8/12: Bruson, Switzerland @ PALP FESTIVAL

9/20-23: Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival

9/29: Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/7: Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing

10/10: Folkestone, UK @ Folkestone, Quarterhouse

10/11: Köln, Germany @ Cologne, Jaki

10/12: Brüssel-berg, Germany @ Brussels, Witloof Bar

10/13: Berlin, Germany @ Berlin, Badehaus

10/14: Wiesbaden, Germany @ Weisbaden, Kreativfabrik

10/16: Lille, France @ L'Aéronef

10/17: Nantes, France @ Stereolux

10/18: Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique

10/19: Rouen, France @ Le 106

10/20: Lorient, France @ Hydrophone

10/21: Laval, France @ 6PAR4

11/3: Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall - Back Home Anniversary Show

11/4: London, UK @ EartH - Back Home Anniversary Show

 

 

