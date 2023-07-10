Big Joanie Unleashes "Today" feat. Kim Deal | LIVE in NYC & Chicago This Week

MUMBAI: Singer and guitarist Stephanie Phillips shares, “We are immensely proud to announce our new version of ‘Today’ featuring Kim Deal. Whether through Pixies, Breeders, or her solo work, Kim has been a vital influence on us as a band and we’re so happy that she’s become part of the Big Joanie world.” She continues, “Originally this was a song we were working on years ago that Chardine was going to sing on. I found the old demo while we were on tour and started writing new lyrics to the music with my laptop balanced on my lap in the tour van. I really love that it sounds like a classic C86 type lo-fi indie song.”
Big Joanie’s new album Back Home earned widespread acclaim spanning The New Yorker, NPR Weekend Edition, FADER, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Afropunk, Stereogum, Consequence, Alternative Press, KEXP, WNYC, The Talkhouse and Under The Radar. It was dubbed “Best Album of 2022” by Rolling Stone, Bandcamp and The Quietus and album track “Sainted” was also highlighted on Andy Bell of Ride’s Top 20 Songs of 2022 list for BrooklynVegan. With their boundary-breaking approach to punk, radical politics, and an appreciation for earworm melodies, Big Joanie are set to become important voices for a new generation of punks.
Big Joanie is:
Stephanie Phillips: singer and guitarist
Estella Adeyeri: bass and backing vocals
Chardine Taylor-Stone: drums and backing vocals
North American Tour Dates
7/10: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
7/12: Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
7/13: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
7/23: Macclesfield, UK @ bluedot 2023
8/4: Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival
8/12: Bruson, Switzerland @ PALP FESTIVAL
9/20-23: Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival
9/29: Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
10/7: Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
10/10: Folkestone, UK @ Folkestone, Quarterhouse
10/11: Köln, Germany @ Cologne, Jaki
10/12: Brüssel-berg, Germany @ Brussels, Witloof Bar
10/13: Berlin, Germany @ Berlin, Badehaus
10/14: Wiesbaden, Germany @ Weisbaden, Kreativfabrik
10/16: Lille, France @ L'Aéronef
10/17: Nantes, France @ Stereolux
10/18: Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique
10/19: Rouen, France @ Le 106
10/20: Lorient, France @ Hydrophone
10/21: Laval, France @ 6PAR4
11/3: Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall - Back Home Anniversary Show
11/4: London, UK @ EartH - Back Home Anniversary Show
MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV’s celebrity chat show, By Invite Only latest episode was a bouquet of tete-a-tete candid musical revelations interspersed with...read more
MUMBAI: Shortly before the beginning of his set at Breda Live 2023, Robbert van de Corput, better known worldwide as Hardwell, was surprised by Mayor...read more
MUMBAI: One of the most versatile singers; Harshdeep Kaur whose known for her remarkable songs like Dilbaaro, Zaalima, Nachde Ne Saare to name a few...read more
MUMBAI: There is no surprise in the fact that the highly popular Amazon original young-adult series, The Summer I Turned Pretty has hailed pop...read more
MUMBAI : Female President is writing and recording their second EP, due out in late summer 2023, ‘The Healing Ritual’. "I have heard the story behind...read more