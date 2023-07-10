Anuv Jain to release an acoustic version of 'Baarishein'

MUMBAI: Indie artist Anuv Jain whose known for his songs like Gul, Riha, Ocean is all set to release an acoustic version of ‘Baarishein’. The original song has received immense love and support from the audience with millions of views.

“Baarishein’ has crossed more than 200 million streams across all platforms and I wanted to celebrate this HUGE milestone and thank all of you by giving you guys this beautiful version of the song. It’s recorded exactly the same way I play this it during my live shows and the way 17-year-old Anuv made it heh. This version is something very simple, made with love and gratitude for all the support you guys have given me,” mentioned Anuv Jain.

The acoustic version of the song will be releasing on 13th July 2023 on YouTube.

Check below original version of “Baarishein’

