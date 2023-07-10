Anuv Jain to release an acoustic version of 'Baarishein'

MUMBAI: Indie artist Anuv Jain whose known for his songs like Gul, Riha, Ocean is all set to release an acoustic version of ‘Baarishein’. The original song has received immense love and support from the audience with millions of views.
“Baarishein’ has crossed more than 200 million streams across all platforms and I wanted to celebrate this HUGE milestone and thank all of you by giving you guys this beautiful version of the song. It’s recorded exactly the same way I play this it during my live shows and the way 17-year-old Anuv made it heh. This version is something very simple, made with love and gratitude for all the support you guys have given me,” mentioned Anuv Jain.
The acoustic version of the song will be releasing on 13th July 2023 on YouTube.
Check below original version of “Baarishein’
Stay tuned for more updates.
MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV’s celebrity chat show, By Invite Only latest episode was a bouquet of tete-a-tete candid musical revelations interspersed with...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai’s ultimate destination mall Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai presents renowned music producer and singer Ritviz set to perform at the...read more
MUMBAI: India’s sensational pop singer Tony Kakkar who has given numerous hits like ‘Mohabbat Barsa De’, ‘Sawan Aaya Hai’, ‘Ek Do Teen Chaar’, ‘...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and guitarist Stephanie Phillips shares, “We are immensely proud to announce our new version of ‘Today’ featuring Kim Deal. Whether...read more
MUMBAI: Shortly before the beginning of his set at Breda Live 2023, Robbert van de Corput, better known worldwide as Hardwell, was surprised by Mayor...read more