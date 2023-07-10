“There should be a balance between not wanting to feel like you have arrived and at the same time remind yourself to look where you are: Nikhita Gandhi

MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV’s celebrity chat show, By Invite Only latest episode was a bouquet of tete-a-tete candid musical revelations interspersed with high-spirited emotions and lots of laughter. Enthralling viewers with their musical interludes, the Gen Z talk show was graced by ‘Moh Moh Ke Daage’s’ fame Monali Thakur and Nikhita Gandhi who lent her voice to Deepika Padukone in her song, ‘Raabta.’ From their dramatic encounter through a mutual acquaintance, ascending the pinnacle of the worldwide music scene to embracing the elements of a quintessential artist in between it all, the episode is sure to keep audiences enthused.
Touching upon the peak points of their respective musical careers, Monali fondly remembered the glint of pride on her mother’s face to have received her national award. “When I got the news about the national award my mom’s reaction was something that she felt fulfilled. And that was more than enough for me at that point in time. So, for me the recognition was like a boost, that was one of the most iconic moments for me with my mother was more than receiving the award and other things that followed with it,” she remarked.
On the flipside, Nikhita believes in keeping a healthy balance being grateful for everything achieved yet aspiring for more, in the trajectory to progression and success. “I think there should be a balance between you not wanting to feel like you have arrived and at the same time you should remind yourself, because it's so easy to feel lost, to feel insecure, to feel all those things especially in the journey of an artist. I think it is important to remind yourself to look where you are. And look how much you have achieved and how much people would crave to be where you are. And that humility, that perspective is so important.”
By Invite Only is produced by The Zoom Studios and the episode is now streaming on Amazon miniTV for free, available within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.
