Dylan & Harry are here to 'Give it To You Like' on this NMF, Plus More New Releases and Tour Dates from Ultra Records!

MUMBAI :‘Give It To You Like’ is the latest single from Dylan & Harry (aka Party Favor and Baauer), out now via Ultra Records. The third song in the artists’ continued collaboration keeps the good vibes going. Dylan & Harry is a project that’s all about the party, and hopefully bringing something new to dance music. With ‘Give It To You Like,’ these two iconic artists deliver another fun track with their beloved combined flair.

GATTUSO 'Unstoppable'

‘Unstoppable’ is a fun new track from DJ, producer and remixer GATTUSO. This record is a bit different than his last few - born from an idea to take the left field approach and speed up the track. While it was the last thing they expected to work, it was just immediately obvious that there was something special and fun about it. Listen to Unstoppable by GATTUSO, out now via Ultra Records.

Faul & Wad 'The Way You Lie'

French producer duo Faul & Wad are back with another huge collaboration - this time with Brazilian duo Dubdogz. ‘The Way You Lie’ is an instantly catchy vocal-led dance anthem that marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Faul & Wad. Accompanied by rising stars Dubdogz, their new track is sure to find its way onto your summer playlist. ‘The Way You Lie’ is out today via Ultra Records.