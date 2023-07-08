Dosem, Paige & Nihil Young Unite for 'Amethyst' EP

MUMBAI : Having released an array of their own melodic and progressive cuts on Nora En Pure’s Purified Records over the past few years, Spanish producer Dosem, Tulum-based artist Paige and Italian musician Nihil Young join forces for their debut collaborative EP, Amethyst – out now on all streaming platforms.

Entering a progressive soundscape, the producers align in perfect harmony, combining driving bass with alluring synths. Keeping energy levels high throughout the composition, the trio fuse their individual styles in a seamless fashion in the captivating lead single. Flowing into Hydra, the B-side cut moves across undulating sonic pathways, exploring light and deep elements to keep listeners engaged throughout.

Speaking about the release, Paige mentioned:

“The first time I met both Nora En Pure and Dosem was at the Purified showcase at Brooklyn Mirage in 2021. I had just signed my first track to Purified, ‘Spitfire’, and Nora played it during sunset. Dosem ended up remixing that track, and it worked so well in all of my sets. From there it only felt right to team up for an EP, and I’m loving the result!”

Driven by a desire and passion to explore the deeper shades of house and techno, Dosem’s artistic career has seen him on a steady rise over the last decade. Mastering his craft in the studio, his impressive back catalogue features releases on leading labels such as Anjunadeep and Armada. Determined to connect with fans all over the planet, Dosem’s tour schedule takes him far and wide, performing for leading clubbing brands and festivals. His fusion of deep textured sounds and driving percussive patterns have led him to become one of the most influential Spanish artists on the scene, and keeps fans coming back for more of his addictive, club-focused beats.

Paige’s DJ sets and productions are a sonic extension of himself. When he stands behind the decks or sits in his studio, he turns inward rather than outward, playing and writing music that span the full spectrum of house and techno, revealing an inviting sound that is warm, deep and melodic. His mission is to take dance floors on a journey through genres and emotions, interlinked by a sense of inclusivity, freedom and fun. The Tulum-based artist receives warm acclaim from taste-making labels such as Purified, Odd One Out, and SHÈN, to name but a few who are co-signing his sound. Paige’s 2023 offering — ‘Heavy Heat’ — a collaboration with Franky Wah and Jem Cooke, has garnered huge attention from DJs, fans, and key radio figures such as BBC Radio 1’s Danny Howard, KISS FM, and SiriusXM Chill, where he mixes on a monthly basis. From New York to Tulum, Bali to Istanbul, Sao Paulo, Ibiza and beyond, Paige’s emotive and energetic sets have landed him on club stages around the globe alongside Nora En Pure, Yotto, Cassian, Agents Of Time, Argy, Hernan Cattaneo, MEDUZA and many more, at legendary venues such as Brooklyn Mirage, Knockdown Center, The Concourse Project, and AME.

Nihil Young is an Italian electronic music producer, known for his expressive and captivating soundscapes. With a deep melodic touch, and ability to take listeners on unpredictable journeys, his music speaks volumes. Whether crafting finely-tuned techno for the club, or cutting-edge progressive tunes for main stages, his music overflows with emotion. His talent lies in evoking feelings through mesmerising synthesizers, precise percussion and powerful driving grooves. Recognizing his exceptional skills, labels such as Toolroom, Realm, Purified, Odd One Out, Kittball, Zerothree and many more have chartered his releases. In 2023, his stream of successful releases continues to turn heads, earning him a place in the Beatport Top 10’s and frequent features on curated playlists by Spotify and Apple Music. Notably, his rework of the classic trance anthem ‘1998’ by Binary & Finary soared from the top spot on the Beatport Progressive House Charts, and was supported by Above & Beyond, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Paul Van Dyk, Gabriel & Dresden, Solarstone and many other respected artists. Additionally, his track Alchemy on Yotto’s Odd One Out imprint became a best-selling melodic house and techno cut, making its way into the Beatport Top 100. With over 30 Million Spotify streams and a devoted monthly listenership of 600k, Nihil Young continues to make his mark on the electronic music scene.

About Purified Records:

Blossoming from a radio show into a revered event series and record label, Nora En Pure’s Purified has become one of the world’s most sought-after musical brands over the past few years. Hosting its debut event at Miami Music Week in 2017, the series is synonymous with the finest dance music, live from breathtaking locations across the globe. Welcoming the likes of Pete Tong, Gorgon City, Kidnap, Moonwalk, Eelke Kleijn, Eli & Fur, Cassian, Rodriguez Jr. and many more behind the decks, Purified has hosted successful editions all around the globe, including New York, Miami, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Prague, Zürich, Washington, Chicago, Vancouver, Denver and Montreal.

Representing the sounds and styles of Purified Radio, which was nominated for Best Radio/Podcast in the 2019 IDMA Awards, Nora En Pure launched Purified Records in late 2019. Releasing diverse offerings with melodic, progressive and deep house foundations, the imprint grew at breakneck speed, becoming a go-to imprint for electronic music lovers. Championing up-and-coming talent, as well as chartering releases by some of the scene’s most renowned producers, including Eli Brown and Moonwalk, the label helps to shape the events by welcoming releasing artists to work their magic in label showcases across the planet.