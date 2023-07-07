RadioandMusic
News |  07 Jul 2023 18:07 |  By RnMTeam

Meduza links up with Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold for one of the summer's most anticipated anthems 'Phone'

MUMBAI : Multi Platinum-selling global hitmakers Meduza return on 7th July with new single ‘Phone’, featuring incredible Island UK label mates Sam Tompkins and Em Beihold.

A slamming house beat with melody at its heart, ‘Phone’ is the story of a frustrated relationship told through an endlessly ringing phone. The track’s rousing groove and signature atmospheric sonics provide the perfect setting for a stunning duet between rising British star Sam Tompkins and platinum-certified US singer-songwriter Em Beihold.

‘Phone’ continues a red-hot streak for Meduza. The Italian trio are behind some of the biggest club crossover hits of recent years, including ‘Paradise’, Meduza’s collaboration with Irish chart topper Dermot Kennedy, which has racked up over half a billion Spotify streams and achieved platinum awards in multiple countries, peaking at #5 in the UK Singles charts. More recently was the viral ‘Tell It To My Heart’ featuring Hozier, and the similarly rousing ‘Bad Memories’, a track currently approaching 300 million Spotify streams. The trio also launched ‘Our House’ with James Hype at Hi Ibiza and are underway with a summer-long residency in the Club Room.

Meduza exploded onto the scene in 2019 with ‘Piece Of Your Heart (ft. Goodboys)’, a seminal global smash which has clocked up over 1 billion combined streams since its release and received a Grammy nomination. The track went diamond, multi-platinum and gold worldwide, including in the UK, selling over 1.2 million units and peaking at #2 in the UK Singles Charts and #1 in the US Dance Charts. This was followed up by the equally successful ‘Lose Control’, a collaboration with UK artists Becky Hill and Goodboys, another global, multi platinum-selling hit, which clocked in at #11 in the UK Singles chart and has also amassed more than a billion streams alone.

One of the UK's most exciting vocal talents of the moment, Sam Tompkins is going from strength to strength making hits straight from his Brighton basement flat. With a sound that seems to soundtrack TikTok, a viral musical clip from his living room soon led to a collaboration with JNR Choi and the now iconic track ‘To The Moon’. Becoming the choice collaborator for many American musicians, Nicki Minaj and Yung Bleu recently sampled his song ‘Whole’ on their single ‘Love In The Way’. Closer to home, Krept & Konan are fans, as is Jaykae, who came onstage at one of Sam’s recent headline shows. Although, if there’s one hitmaker whose support has meant the most, it’s Justin Bieber: an artist that Sam’s grown up listening to but would consider a dear friend today.

