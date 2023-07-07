Knock2 & Nghtmre Unveil Long -Awaited Festival Anthem "One Chance " Feat. Marlhy

MUMBAI : Today, rising San Diego DJ/producer Knock2 teams up with dance music titan NGHTMRE for a highly-anticipated collaboration “One Chance (feat. Marlhy)”, out now via 88rising and available on all streaming platforms. “One Chance” is Knock2's inaugural single via the pioneering 88rising label.

“One Chance” is a natural collaboration between the two heavy-hitter DJs who have shared the stage and teased the single on many occasions over the past year – from NGHTMRE’s appearance at Brooklyn Mirage to Knock2’s debut Los Angeles headline. ““From the first time I heard a Knock2 track, I knew he was going to revitalize the entire sound that I fell in love with when I started,” says NGHTMRE, “He is insanely talented and it was an honor to work on this record with him.”

The track is sure to be a regular on the festival circuit this summer with its monstrous production, driving BPM, and sultry vocals from Marlhy – it begs to be heard live. On the collaboration, Knock2 says, “I’m really proud of how the record turned out. I love playing it out anytime I get the chance."

2023 has been a landmark year for Knock2, as he rides the continued success of breakthrough hit "dashstar*", a ubiquitous festival anthem with 26+ million Spotify streams. In January, Knock2 released his widely acclaimed ROOM202 EP – which spawned party-ready hits like "Make U SWEAT!" and "rock ur world" – and took his ROOM202 concept around North America for a debut headline tour. The 13-date tour sold-out instantly; which led to a series of venue upgrades and additional dates. Knock2 also made his festival debuts at Coachella and 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Festival New York to overflowing crowds and frenzied energy.

Looking to the future, Knock2 is bringing his ROOM202 experience to Europe, with a sold-out London headline at Ton of Brix and a debut appearance at Lollapalooza Paris. With a mountain of anticipated IDs, his first festival headline slot at Imagine Festival (performing b2b with Dillon Francis); Knock2 is poised to become one of the biggest figures in dance music, charting his own course and breaking all the rules.

About Knock2

San Diego native Richard Nakhonethap, better known as “Knock2” is one of the biggest acts to break out of the electronic music scene in 2022. He has been captivating the dance music scene since the release of the near-universal bass-house anthem “dashstar*” - a festival banger that has tracked over 26 million Spotify streams and garnered support from DJs like Tiesto, DJ Snake, Joyryde, and many more. Knock’s productions blend monster melodic grooves with huge energy, expertly balancing between bass and house music with a trap influence. In 2022, Knock launched his debut headline experience, “ROOM202” - a conceptual warehouse show that brings raucous party energy into intimate settings. In 2023, Knock released his debut EP, also titled ROOM202, and embarked on a sold-out headline North America tour. With slated festival appearances at HARD Summer and Lollapalooza, and collaborations with iconic dance figures in the works, Knock2 is poised for an even more triumphant year ahead.

About NGHTMRE

Los Angeles-based producer, DJ, and label owner Tyler Marenyi best known as NGHTMRE has solidified himself as a global force in modern dance music. In 2015, Skrillex dropped Tyler’s previously unreleased single “Street” on Ultra Music Festival’s main stage - a career defining moment that led to his ascent to stardom as NGHTMRE. With his own Gud Vibrations record label co-curated alongside SLANDER, and collaborations with ZHU, The Chainsmokers, Gunna, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Dillon Francis, and more, NGHTMRE is a heavyweight champion in both EDM and hip-hop and critical acclaim has come from media giants like Billboard, Complex, Forbes, and The Fader.

About Marlhy

Unafraid and always forthright, multi-instrumentalist Marlhy is carving out her own lane. Her music shines a light back on musicianship, and the talents she’s honed since childhood. A prolific drummer, Marlhy integrates her abilities seamlessly into her work - performing on and co-producing every record. In the new world of seemingly instant sound-bite “success” and the pull to compromise one's own artistry for the former, she has remained true to herself. Noted as, “the next alternative act you need to know”, Marlhy is a seasoned singer, songwriter, musician and forward-thinking artist whose talent has beget collaborations with artists such as Kellin Quinn (Sleeping with Sirens), Duke & Jones, NGHTMRE and Virtual Riot.

About 88rising

88rising is a pioneering global music and media company representing the best of Asian talent. Since its inception, 88rising has paved the way for many music industry firsts: the first to have an Asian artist top the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop charts, Spotify’s Weekly Global Albums chart and enter the top 10 on Mediabase’s Top 40 chart, the first to launch an all-Asian radio channel in North America, and the first and only record label to have a main stage slot at Coachella. 88rising is also most notably the first company to launch an Asian-centric music festival in the United States, Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival, in partnership with powerhouse promoter Goldenvoice. The 5th annual flagship festival sold-out before a lineup was even announced and expanded globally to Jakarta and Manila in December 2022. In 2021, 88rising executive produced and curated the soundtrack to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Marvel Studios’ first Asian-American superhero. 88rising continues its film endeavors with Jamojaya, which stars multi-hyphenate Rich Brian and is executive produced by 88rising founder & CEO Sean Miyashiro. The film will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Previously, in 2019, 88rising was awarded Label of the Year by NetEase, one of the largest music streaming platforms in China. With over 160 million followers across global social media platforms and over 40 billion total streams and views, 88rising’s global influence is undeniable.