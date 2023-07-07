RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Jul 2023 18:10 |  By RnMTeam

Holysseus Fly Announces Debut Solo EP 'Birthpool'

MUMBAI : Holysseus Fly announces stunning new single 'Bloom' featuring B-side 'Marigold', taken from forthcoming debut EP 'Birthpool'. 'Bloom' arrives on 7th July via Severn Songs.

Vocalist, co-writer and pianist with critically acclaimed collective, Ishmael Ensemble, Holysseus Fly has already made a powerful impression as a solo artist. Her debut single and 'Bloom' B-side, 'Marigold', which details her struggle and triumph in finding a new creative identity after surviving cancer, secured early tastemaker support from Annie Mac on her Chill Playlist and was Jamz Supernova's 'Hit Reset Track of the Day' on 6 Music.

With follow-up single 'Within The Water' (seen here discussing on ITV News) winning support from Tom Robinson's BBC Introducing Mixtape, as well as an audio walk feature on BBC 6 Music with Chris Hawkins, not to mention a sell-out first headline shows in Bristol and London at the end of last year, Holysseus Fly's solo venture is blossoming at an impressive rate.

The first song written for her debut EP, 'Bloom' sees Holysseus Fly taking ownership of her own creativity. Feeling a pressure in lockdown to write again after recovering from treatment for breast cancer, Holysseus sings 'I'll bloom when I choose to', a statement of determination to create for only herself. Powerfully brought to life with a video shot by director Jack Lilley after her double mastectomy surgery, Holysseus Fly challenges negative perceptions of herself, taking ownership of her narrative, claiming her space and adorning her new body in paint like a living work of art. Sentiments are echoed sonically as 'Bloom' progresses from a skeletal beat through to a deep, harmonically-rich drop, driven by Holysseus Fly's captivating vocal, encompassing both strength and beautiful vulnerability.

'Bloom' is a remarkable window into what this stand-out artist has to offer, its breathtaking beauty will be available to all on 7th July and her debut EP 'Birthpool' follows later in the year on 3rd November when Holysseus Fly will also be embarking on a UK Tour.

Holysseus Fly says:

"Bloom is about taking ownership of my own creativity. Planting my creations into the ground and allowing them to grow without bashing them down. Understanding that I needed time away to learn and feel inspired, then when I was ready for flowers to bloom, I choose to plant them for myself. 'Bloom' describes the process of making my debut EP, de-weeding negative critical thoughts and feeding the ideas time, water and wine to allow them to bloom.

The music video is a visual representation of this. At first you see the painters' perception of me, I begin as their creation. When the song drops I take things into my own hands and write my own story."

Video director Jack Liley:

"The metaphors are two fold within this video. Firstly if you think about a flower blooming, it starts off quite plain and hidden like a seed. It grows as a stem, and then in the right moment, when it's ready, it explodes into amazing colour. That's partly where the inspiration for the narrative of the video came from.

Then with regards to Holly, we talked about how she was feeling when she wrote the song. The painters represent the nagging thoughts within her own head observing, waiting on and analysing her. Then when she does explode into performance and music and the song drops, she has this amazing defiant power. She's so much more powerful than they or how she had imagined.

I've had the idea of Holly being painted within a still life class for ages, I loved how we adapted that to the song and the meaning. Cinematically we started off quite slow, controlled and intimate with movement. The end of the song became more free flowing and the editing became distorted to show more of a creative burst."

Tags
Annie Mac Jamz Supernova Jack Lilley music Songs
Related news
 | 07 Jul 2023

Experience the Beautiful yet complicating emotions of love with "Aarzoo" by Iqlipse Nova

MUMBAI: After the success of his romantic single, Khwab, Iqlipse Nova, the rising star in the Indie music scene, is back with another melodious and captivating track  “Aarzoo'' in association with Sony Music.

read more
 | 07 Jul 2023

Meduza links up with Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold for one of the summer's most anticipated anthems 'Phone'

MUMBAI : Multi Platinum-selling global hitmakers Meduza return on 7th July with new single ‘Phone’, featuring incredible Island UK label mates Sam Tompkins and Em Beihold.

read more
 | 07 Jul 2023

DJ, Producer Marge releases 'Believe In Me'

MUMBAI : Today, Hull based DJ and producer MARGE has dropped his new single ‘Believe In Me’. Listen HERE.

read more
 | 07 Jul 2023

Knock2 & Nghtmre Unveil Long -Awaited Festival Anthem "One Chance " Feat. Marlhy

MUMBAI : Today, rising San Diego DJ/producer Knock2 teams up with dance music titan NGHTMRE for a highly-anticipated collaboration “One Chance (feat. Marlhy)”, out now via 88rising and available on all streaming platforms.

read more
 | 07 Jul 2023

AZ's The Venomous Pinks fight against abortion bans in new release, "We Must Prevail"

MUMBAI : The Venomous Pinks fight against abortion bans in their newest release, “We Must Prevail”. In collaboration with Eternal Film Productions, and directors Nikki Carmela and Alexander Thomas, the Arizona-based band delivers an unforgettable visual response to the overturning of Roe v.

read more

RnM Biz

Horus Music partners with independent streaming platform Damroo

MUMBAI: Global music distribution company Horus Music are delighted to announce their official paread more

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day
Mirchi

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Lee Brice's Selfie.Live: Revolutionizing Fan Engagement in the Age of Web3

MUMBAI - In an era where the line between celebrity and fan is ever-blurring, country music superstar Lee Brice is pushing boundaries with the...read more

2
Meduza links up with Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold for one of the summer's most anticipated anthems 'Phone'

MUMBAI : Multi Platinum-selling global hitmakers Meduza return on 7th July with new single ‘Phone’, featuring incredible Island UK label mates Sam...read more

3
AMAARA Unveils "Still" Single + Video | LP out Friday | Echoes "CD of the Month"

MUMBAI: Child of Venus is the striking debut full length album from Canadian-born singer, songwriter, producer, filmmaker and actor Kaelen Ohm (she/...read more

4
NCPA Legends with Shweta Shetty brings an all-girl musical extravaganza

MUMBAI: Join us for a sensational evening as Shweta Shetty takes the stage, accompanied by an exclusively female band and dance ensemble. This...read more

5
Quest released his Debut Album ‘Dushman’

MUMBAI: Gair Kanooni's Member Quest has released his debut project "Dushman". The 12-track album features an all-star cast of artists including Lil...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games