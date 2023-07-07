DJ, Producer Marge releases 'Believe In Me'

MUMBAI : Today, Hull based DJ and producer MARGE has dropped his new single ‘Believe In Me’. Listen HERE.

‘Believe in Me’ pairs a euphoric vocal with a jubilant piano riff, shuffling pads and searing hats to create a high energy, stirring house track primed for golden hour festival sets and beach club sunrises.

After teasing the single at the beginning of the year, the track quickly garnered key tastemaker support from Danny Howard, Roger Sanchez, Chris Lake, Bakermat, TSHA, Oliver Heldens, Martin Garrix, Claptone, Calvin Harris, MK, Sister Bliss, and Don Diablo. So far, the record has already garnered over 610k streams on Soundcloud alone,and reached #25 in the Soundcloud House Chart.

Speaking about the track MARGE says: ‘The reaction to 'Believe In Me' from people online has been amazing, I'm excited to get this out for the summer! I’ve always imagined this track as the perfect pair with summer, whether it’s driving round with your mates on a sunny weekend, or dancing to it in the festival fields.'

At just 20 years old, Jack Margerison - aka MARGE - is already on the trajectory of becoming a household name. As the pandemic hit MARGE, like many British teenagers, was suddenly cut off from his friends and community; unable to play music for his friends behind the decks, he turned back to production and found solace in crafting dance tracks and posting them on SoundCloud with tracks such as ‘Wondering’, ‘Unfamiliar’, ‘Chemistry’, and ‘Falling’.

‘Believe In Me’ is out now and looks set to cement MARGE’s position as one of the UK’s most exciting DJs and producers to watch.