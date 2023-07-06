RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jul 2023 18:09 |  By RnMTeam

XG Releases Music Video for "GRL GVNG"

MUMBAI : XG releases mesmerising music video for "GRL GVNG" the first song from their forthcoming 1st Mini Album!

XG releases music video for "GRL GVNG," the 1st track from their 1st Mini Album!

Hiphop/R&B-inspired girl group, XG, today released "GRL GVNG" (Girl Gang), the first track taken from their 1st Mini Album, also posting a music video for the song to their YouTube channel.

"GRL GVNG" is the first song from XG's as yet unreleased first mini-album. Incorporating the powerful sound of a howling siren, the track features a minimalist trap beat where synthesizer bass and edgy raps blend harmoniously with enchanting vocals.

GRL GVNG expresses XG's team unity, which grows stronger through adversity, with a message of determination "to rise to the top with a unique style - without compromising or comparing to anyone else."

The music video begins with the appearance of a giant spaceship, heralding the arrival of XG to this world and opening the prologue to their 1st Mini Album. The visually stunning Music Video, which was teased earlier on social media, creates a dynamic world with multiple SciFi references. The video is an ambitious undertaking, breaking the concept of a "girl gang" as XG broadcast their identity through skillful group choreo.

All eyes are now on GRL GVNG, waiting with anticipation to see the impact it will have on the world.

GRL GVNG

GRL GVNG is a pre-release track that announces the forthcoming 1st Mini Album. It is a song that exudes XG’s team spirit, which only grows stronger when faced with new challenges.
“Our unique style will take us to the top, without compromising and without comparing ourselves to anyone."

XG

XG are a seven member HipHop/R&B-inspired girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA.

The group debuted on March 2022 with their 1st single "Tippy Toes" from XGALX, a global entertainment production company that introduces BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique world view.
In June of the same year, they released their 2nd Single "MASCARA". They released their 3rd Single "SHOOTING STAR" on January 25, 2023.

The groups name "XG" stands for "Xtraordinary Girls.

Through their unconventional and unique style of music and performance, they will empower people from all walks of life around the world.

XGALX

A global entertainment production company that transmits BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique world view.

Through the energy, high quality music and performances created by the strong minds, purity, and teamwork of Gen Z women, the company conveys to young people around the world the message of "Chasing a dream, having the strength to make it come true, and going all the way".

Tags
XG Girl Band Jurin Chisa Harvey Singers music Songs
Related news
 | 06 Jul 2023

"From Hidden Gem to Instagram Sensation: Jasleen Royal's 'Sang Rahiyo' Makes a Remarkable Comeback in 2023!"

MUMBAI: In 2020, Jasleen Royal enriched the music world with a melodious release named, "Sang Rahiyo". But it seems as though the world was not ready for such a beautiful song then.

read more
 | 06 Jul 2023

DMF label owner Anshul Garg brings together Shreya Ghoshal and Arab artist Saad Lamjarred for a musical delight

MUMBAI: Anshul Garg is rising high in the ranks within the Indian music industry. He has given some of the most successful singles under his label Desi Music Factory. This year, he even ventures into film album music with the soundtrack of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee.

read more
 | 06 Jul 2023

DJ Snake Drops Video for New Single 'West Side Story'

MUMBAI : Multi-platinum DJ and world-renowned producer DJ Snake teams up with WE ARE FROM LA, the Grammy Award-winning team behind Pharrell’s ‘Happy’, for his latest track ‘West Side Story’s official video clip.

read more
 | 06 Jul 2023

An unforgettable musical-cum-comical ride awaits you as Tamil comedian Alexander Babu comes to Mumbai on the 8th and 9th of July!

MUMBAI - It's good news for all comic lovers as Paytm Insider brings to you the extraordinary  musical stand-up special  "Alexperience" featuring Chennai’s popular stand-up comedian  Alexander. Babu.

read more
 | 06 Jul 2023

Independent Singer, Composer Veer Pandya Debuts in Bollywood music with the movie ASEQ

Veer Pandya, an independent singer and composer, is all set to make his mark in Bollywood music with his debut in the movie "ASEQ." The film is set to release on Jio cinema on the 23rd of June, creating immense anticipation among music lovers and movie enthusiasts alike.

read more

RnM Biz

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day
Mirchi

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

top# 5 articles

1
"From Hidden Gem to Instagram Sensation: Jasleen Royal's 'Sang Rahiyo' Makes a Remarkable Comeback in 2023!"

MUMBAI: In 2020, Jasleen Royal enriched the music world with a melodious release named, "Sang Rahiyo". But it seems as though the world was not...read more

2
Amazon Music launches new Playlists, Podcasts & Artists videos exclusively for Prime members this Prime Day

MUMBAI : Amazon Music is set to captivate music lovers this Prime Day with the launch of three new playlists, exclusive artist videos and podcasts....read more

3
An unforgettable musical-cum-comical ride awaits you as Tamil comedian Alexander Babu comes to Mumbai on the 8th and 9th of July!

MUMBAI - It's good news for all comic lovers as Paytm Insider brings to you the extraordinary  musical stand-up special  "Alexperience" featuring...read more

4
DMF label owner Anshul Garg brings together Shreya Ghoshal and Arab artist Saad Lamjarred for a musical delight

MUMBAI: Anshul Garg is rising high in the ranks within the Indian music industry. He has given some of the most successful singles under his label...read more

5
Top 100 DJs voting is now open!

MUMBAI - Voting is now open for DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs, in aid of Unicef. Dance music fans across the planet are invited to support their favourite...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games