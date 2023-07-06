XG Releases Music Video for "GRL GVNG"

MUMBAI : XG releases mesmerising music video for "GRL GVNG" the first song from their forthcoming 1st Mini Album!

Hiphop/R&B-inspired girl group, XG, today released "GRL GVNG" (Girl Gang), the first track taken from their 1st Mini Album, also posting a music video for the song to their YouTube channel.

"GRL GVNG" is the first song from XG's as yet unreleased first mini-album. Incorporating the powerful sound of a howling siren, the track features a minimalist trap beat where synthesizer bass and edgy raps blend harmoniously with enchanting vocals.

GRL GVNG expresses XG's team unity, which grows stronger through adversity, with a message of determination "to rise to the top with a unique style - without compromising or comparing to anyone else."

The music video begins with the appearance of a giant spaceship, heralding the arrival of XG to this world and opening the prologue to their 1st Mini Album. The visually stunning Music Video, which was teased earlier on social media, creates a dynamic world with multiple SciFi references. The video is an ambitious undertaking, breaking the concept of a "girl gang" as XG broadcast their identity through skillful group choreo.

All eyes are now on GRL GVNG, waiting with anticipation to see the impact it will have on the world.

GRL GVNG

“Our unique style will take us to the top, without compromising and without comparing ourselves to anyone."

XG

XG are a seven member HipHop/R&B-inspired girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA.

The group debuted on March 2022 with their 1st single "Tippy Toes" from XGALX, a global entertainment production company that introduces BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique world view.

In June of the same year, they released their 2nd Single "MASCARA". They released their 3rd Single "SHOOTING STAR" on January 25, 2023.

The groups name "XG" stands for "Xtraordinary Girls.

Through their unconventional and unique style of music and performance, they will empower people from all walks of life around the world.

XGALX

A global entertainment production company that transmits BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique world view.

Through the energy, high quality music and performances created by the strong minds, purity, and teamwork of Gen Z women, the company conveys to young people around the world the message of "Chasing a dream, having the strength to make it come true, and going all the way".