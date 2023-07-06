An unforgettable musical-cum-comical ride awaits you as Tamil comedian Alexander Babu comes to Mumbai on the 8th and 9th of July!

MUMBAI - It's good news for all comic lovers as Paytm Insider brings to you the extraordinary musical stand-up special "Alexperience" featuring Chennai’s popular stand-up comedian Alexander. Babu. Prepare yourself for a thrilling fusion of music and comedy at St Andrew's College of Arts, Science, and Commerce on July 8th and 9th. Mumbaikar’s get ready to be amused and thoroughly entertained by this unforgettable musical-cum-comical journey!
The show promises to sweep you off your feet with unstoppable laughter as Alex takes the stage, unleashing his unmatched talent of Tamil and English narration, electrifying singing, and captivating live music. This show is a high-octane fusion of humor and entertainment, complete with nostalgic references to Tamil film music, timeless dialogues, and moments that will transport you back to those cherished memories with your Tamil-speaking friend circles.
Discover the captivating realm of Alex, a software engineer now transformed into a master of comedy. Boasting more than 8 years of dedicated commitment as a professional entertainer, Alex has garnered widespread recognition and acclaim within the global Tamil community. His first stand-up special "Alex in Wonderland” was a phenomenal success that had audiences roaring with laughter in 125+ sold-out shows and is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Don't miss this extraordinary Tanglish (Tamil-English) blend of stand-up comedy, an experience like no other! Get you tickets now on Paytm Insider.
Date- July 8th & July 9th, 2023
Time- 5:00 PM - 8:15 PM
Venue - St . Andrew's College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai
Catch his upcoming shows in Madurai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Salem and Chennai this year, book your tickets on Paytm Insider.
About Paytm Insider
Paytm Insider is one of India’s leading live entertainment and digital experience platforms. It helps the audience discover and find tickets to exciting live and online events. The company has welcomed fans to over 125K events across the country and sold over 20 million tickets to some of the most exciting and unforgettable experiences.
