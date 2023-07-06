"From Hidden Gem to Instagram Sensation: Jasleen Royal's 'Sang Rahiyo' Makes a Remarkable Comeback in 2023!"

MUMBAI: In 2020, Jasleen Royal enriched the music world with a melodious release named, "Sang Rahiyo". But it seems as though the world was not ready for such a beautiful song then. Now, after almost 3 years of its initial release, Sang Rahiyo has resurfaced and is winning hearts all over again! Quickly climbing the charts Sang Rahiyo made its way to the top 100, the song has become a hit on social media trends, taking on the position of the first choice for romantic reels. The perfect combination of love and longing, Sang Rahiyo has emerged as more than just a song, it's being called the very anthem of long distance relationships!

Beaming with happiness over this response from her audiences, Jasleen took to her Instagram to share this feeling of joy. In her caption she says,

Ranveer and I are so overwhelmed to see #SangRahiyo hit the top song charts out of the blue. It was shot in my home with a bunch of friends. No marketing nothing! Only love This happening now after almost 3 years of its release when I get ready to drop the biggest single of my career in a few days means a lot. Thank you to each listener from the bottom of my heart.

Jasleen Royal has given yet another timeless song which gains popularity at it's destined time. Much like her enchanting pieces 'Din Shagna Da' from Phillauri which peaked after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding and 'Ranjha' from Shershah which gained limelight when Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra tied the knot , Sang Rahiyo has been added to the list of timeless melodies.