Eric Nam Shares Single, Announces Forthcoming Album 'House On A Hill'

MUMBAI – Korean-American entertainer, singer-songwriter, and actor Eric Nam has released his highly anticipated single, “House on a Hill”, produced by longtime collaborator Rabitt and written with Eric, Rabitt, Madison Simmen, and Riley Biederer.

“House on a Hill” serves as the title track and gives fans a first taste of what to expect from his forthcoming new album 'House on a Hill', out September 8th. The album will include productions from UK-based artists, HONNE and Oh Wonder, and longtime collaborator & producer Rabitt musically supervising the album. Fans can stream "House On A Hill" here orcd.co/ericnamhouseonahill and pre-save the album here.

In addition to the forthcoming official “House on a Hill” music video, Eric will be releasing 3 more music videos and a short film to create a truly unique story and world from Eric’s mind. A true multi-hyphenate, Eric was involved in the screenwriting and creative direction of the music videos and the short film. Produced alongside creative team 37th Degree (BTS, New Jeans) and choreographed by world-class choreographer Kyle Hanagami (BLACKPINK, CNCO, Justin Bieber), this project is groundbreaking and will showcase multiple sides of Eric that new and old fans have never seen before.

Following the album release this September, Eric will embark on his House on a Hill World Tour which he just announced this week and spans over 80 cities across North America, Latin America, the UK, Europe and Australia / New Zealand. Tickets for the North American, Latin America, UK and Europe legs go on sale today, while tickets for the Australian and New Zealand leg will go on sale on Thursday, July 6th. For full tour routing and additional information, please visit ericnam.com.

“House on a Hill” will mark Eric’s return to the global pop stage with his first original material since his last album 'There And Back Again' (2022). Anchored by hit singles “Lost On Me”, “Any Other Way” and “I Don’t Know You Anymore”, the album debuted at #3 on the US Spotify chart, #7 on the UK Spotify chart, and peaked at #22 on Billboard Top Album Sales. Cumulatively, Eric has surpassed 1 billion streams globally, with 2.5M+ followers on Spotify.

The tour marks Eric’s return to the road after 2022’s 51-date SOLD OUT There And Back Again World Tour, which hit 30 North American cities before embarking to Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Due to phenomenal demand and numerous sell-outs, several venues were upgraded and additional dates were added.

Named GQ Korea’s Man of the Year and Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia, the multifaceted musician, actor and television personality Eric Nam is one of the most successful Korean-American figures of recent times, having built what GQ calls “one of the most varied and entrepreneurial legacies in the K-Pop scene.” With 2.5M+ monthly listeners and 4.54M+ followers on Instagram, Eric has amassed over 1B streams on Spotify and most recently headlined a sold-out world tour playing 59 headline shows across 54 cities including Los Angeles, New York, Paris, London and Melbourne. In addition to music, Eric is a co-founder and creative director at DIVE Studios, the world’s leading AAPI and K-pop focused media company with multiple award-winning podcasts, and Mindset, a mental health and wellness platform for Gen Z audiences. Eric will soon make his acting debut as the lead in the psychological thriller Transplant.