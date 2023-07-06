RadioandMusic
News |  06 Jul 2023 19:04 |  By RnMTeam

DMF label owner Anshul Garg brings together Shreya Ghoshal and Arab artist Saad Lamjarred for a musical delight

MUMBAI: Anshul Garg is rising high in the ranks within the Indian music industry. He has given some of the most successful singles under his label Desi Music Factory. This year, he even ventures into film album music with the soundtrack of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee. Now, he is all set to bring another first to the Hindi music scene.

Anshul is bringing together Shreya Ghoshal and the Arab singing sensation Saad Lamjarred in his next produced single Guli Mata. It is a romantic melody, bilingual by structure, blended with the voices of two absolutely amazing singers from two different parts of the world.

While Shreya Ghoshal is one of the finest singers and one of the most sought after artists in India, Saad Lamjarred represents a huge part of the arabic music world through his work. Apart from being a fabulous singer, he’s also a well known actor.

Guli Mata is a treat to the ears and its music video features Saad Lamjarred with Indian actress Jennifer Winget, which makes it an audio visual extravaganza, probably the first of its kind.

The single features the voices of Shreya and Saad and its lyrics are co-written by Mohamed Al Maghribi (Arabic lyrics) and Rana Sotal (Hindi lyrics). Its music is co-composed by Mehdi Mozayine and Rajat Nagpal.

