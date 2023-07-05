Top 100 DJs voting is now open!

MUMBAI - Voting is now open for DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs, in aid of Unicef. Dance music fans across the planet are invited to support their favourite DJs before the poll closes on 13th September 2023.

2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Top 100 DJs, which started life in 1993 as an editorially-curated list of 100 DJs to celebrate the 100th edition of DJ Magazine. Top 100 DJs has grown — through 1.3 million annual votes — into the world’s largest publicly voted music poll.

With no nominations or entry criteria, Top 100 DJs is a fully open poll. Voters are simply asked to choose their top five DJs. They can include a DJ with five followers or a DJ with five million followers.

Plans are underway for 2023’s Top 100 DJs Awards Show broadcast, which will announce the poll results in November, alongside a feature-length documentary chronicling 30 years of Top 100 DJs and the music scenes it has reflected.

In 2022, Martin Garrix was crowned as The World's No.1 DJ for the fourth time. The prodigious young Dutch DJ and producer broke through onto the scene in his mid-teens via his proto-EDM tune ‘Animals’, and scooped the Top 100 DJs crown in 2016, 2017 and 2018. He reclaimed the top spot from his great friend and mentor David Guetta, who had held the No.1 spot for the previous two years.

During the voting process, Top 100 DJs voters will be invited to donate to Unicef’s Children’s Emergency Fund. Donations can also be made direct at unicef.org.uk

Voting is open now until 23:59 BST on 13th September. Cast your votes at vote.djmag.com

DJ Mag - is an electronic music, DJ and club culture magazine that originated in the UK in 1991. Much more than just a magazine, the highly influential title has grown into a global multimedia brand with offices in 17 countries worldwide, a global monthly audience of 74 million and properties spanning print, digital, video and events.

Top 100 DJs - is a global recognised snapshot of the world’s most popular DJs with over 1.3 million annual votes. The publicly voted poll inspires fierce debate across the year with speculation on the world’s No.1 DJ, new entries and biggest climbers dominating online discussion and beyond.

UNICEF - works in more than 190 countries and ensures more of the world’s children are vaccinated, educated and protected than any other organisation. Through the power and unity of music, the money raised through the Top 100 DJs Poll will support UNICEF to vaccinate children to protect them from deadly disease, provide life-saving food for malnourished children, train teachers and provide education, protect vulnerable children from violence and abuse and deliver humanitarian aid for children in danger from war and disaster around the world.