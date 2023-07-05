Tomorrow x Together : "Our Lost Summer" Arrives Exclusively On Disney + (Hotstar) On July 28

MUMBAI – TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) will unveil "TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER," an exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary special capturing their first world tour and grand debut at the U.S. festival in 2022.
"TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER" is an original documentary special film by Disney+ that chronicles the unforgettable moments of the five members and their fans. It follows the act's journey on their highly anticipated first world tour, "TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT: LOVE SICK>."
From the bustling streets of Seoul to electrifying performances in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, this documentary special shows the members' preparation, commitment, and growth on stage. It also features their awe-inspiring performance at the prestigious music festival Lollapalooza 2022. Streaming of "TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER" is available exclusively on Disney+ (Hotstar) starting July 28.
