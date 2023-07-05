India’s youngest global chart topper and pop prodigy Aditi Iyer returns with two punchy summer singles

MUMBAI: The teen opera-prodigy Aditi Iyer likes to live her life vicariously through her musical explorations as is evident through the versatility in her growing body of work. Free of the burden of expectations and accolades that she received early on, Aditi has been exploring her artistry with carefree abandon in her formative teenage years. The 18-Year-old Berklee music student has meandered from sombre, provocative writing in Dollhouse (2021) to confident, post-break-up ‘tangled’ electro-pop in Deleted Your Number (2022).

Her latest single 18 With You (released on July 5th, 2023) is the first track of a double release. The single is a punchy party that invites everyone to mark their coming of age or reminisce fond memories of the same. The retro synth beats are a feel-good companion to the second track of one-sided feelings on a breakaway 80s-inspired anthem.

“18 With You is about having a blast with people that care about you and remembering never to lose your inner-child even when you become an adult. I needed to make a song about because it’s a coming-of-age experience and universal milestone that connects us all no matter where we’re from,” says the young achiever, who received a standing ovation from the judges of Next Star Romania (equivalent of an Indian Idol) back in 2014 when she was barely 10.

She hopes this single makes listeners reminisce about their milestone birthdays. Aditi’s powerful vocals on her summer-monsoon pair of dance music tracks are a stark callback to those of Dua Lipa, YEBBA or Anne Marie — as Aditi similarly sings like her heart thrived in the 80s — featuring production by renowned chart-topping Producer Rohan Solomon that is retro-inspired in a modern mould.