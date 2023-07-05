Dutch Punks Drunktank Join Thousand Islands Records, Announce ‘Return Of The Infamous Four’ Vinyl Reissue Canadian Tour/Festival Dates with Ten Foot Pole Coming This September

MUMBAI : Dutch metalized skatepunk unit Drunktank has joined Montreal-based independent label, Thousand Islands Records, who just announced a vinyl reissue of the band's highly acclaimed 2019 album, Return Of The Infamous Four. The release features an alternate Canada-themed artwork to coincide with Drunktank’s first tour of Eastern Canada this September, including appearances at festivals such as Envol et Macadam, Music 4 Cancer, Le Déluge and more. Vinyl will be available on tour and can be pre-ordered here: https://thousandislandsrecords.com/2023/06/28/drunktank-return-of-the-in...
Drunktank is currently working on new music which will be the band’s first material featuring new members Sarah, Jasper, and Jouke.
Tour Dates (with Ten Foot Pole)
Sept 14 – Envol et Macadam, – Quebec City, QC
Sept 15 – Le Deluge – Saguenay, QC
Sept 16 – Music 4 Cancer – Sainte-Therese, QC
Sept 17 – The Dominion Tavern – Ottawa, ON
Sept 19 – Broom Factory – Kingston, ON
Sept 20 – Hard Luck Bar – Toronto, ON
Sept 21 – Palasad SocialBowl – London, ON
Sept 22 – Queens – Barrie, ON
