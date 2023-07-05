RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jul 2023 11:15 |  By RnMTeam

Dutch Punks Drunktank Join Thousand Islands Records, Announce ‘Return Of The Infamous Four’ Vinyl Reissue Canadian Tour/Festival Dates with Ten Foot Pole Coming This September

MUMBAI : Dutch metalized skatepunk unit Drunktank has joined Montreal-based independent label, Thousand Islands Records, who just announced a vinyl reissue of the band's highly acclaimed 2019 album, Return Of The Infamous Four. The release features an alternate Canada-themed artwork to coincide with Drunktank’s first tour of Eastern Canada this September, including appearances at festivals such as Envol et Macadam, Music 4 Cancer, Le Déluge and more. Vinyl will be available on tour and can be pre-ordered here: https://thousandislandsrecords.com/2023/06/28/drunktank-return-of-the-in...

Drunktank is currently working on new music which will be the band’s first material featuring new members Sarah, Jasper, and Jouke.

Tour Dates (with Ten Foot Pole)

Sept 14 – Envol et Macadam, – Quebec City, QC
Sept 15 – Le Deluge – Saguenay, QC
Sept 16 – Music 4 Cancer – Sainte-Therese, QC
Sept 17 – The Dominion Tavern – Ottawa, ON
Sept 19 – Broom Factory – Kingston, ON
Sept 20 – Hard Luck Bar – Toronto, ON
Sept 21 – Palasad SocialBowl – London, ON
Sept 22 – Queens – Barrie, ON

Tags
Sarah Singer vinyl Songs music
Related news
 | 05 Jul 2023

Top 100 DJs voting is now open!

MUMBAI - Voting is now open for DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs, in aid of Unicef. Dance music fans across the planet are invited to support their favourite DJs before the poll closes on 13th September 2023.

read more
 | 05 Jul 2023

Tomorrow x Together : "Our Lost Summer" Arrives Exclusively On Disney + (Hotstar) On July 28

MUMBAI – TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) will unveil "TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER," an exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary special capturing their first world tour and grand debut at the U.S. festival in 2022.

read more
 | 05 Jul 2023

Coke Studio Bharat Unveils Captivating Folklore - "Khalasi " By Achint & Aditya Gadhvi FT. Dhurv Viswanath

MUMBAI - Coke Studio Bharat, the renowned platform celebrating the diversity of Indian music, is proud to announce the much-anticipated release of their latest masterpiece, "Khalasi." This evocative song takes listeners on a mesmerizing voyage through the life of a sailor in the picture

read more
 | 04 Jul 2023

Ajit Arora's Multi-starrer Spectacle Unaad Set to Captivate Audiences from July 8th On Jio Cinema.

MUMBAI: As the clock ticks closer to the highly anticipated release of the multi-starrer "Unaad" on July 8th on JioCinema, the excitement in the air is palpable.

read more
 | 04 Jul 2023

Harrdy Sandhu Unveils Exciting New Album "PLEASURES

MUMBAI: Harrdy Sandhu took his fans by surprise by announcing his new EP on social media. Taking to social media the singer turned actor revealed his next EP titled 'Pleasures' which has an interesting line-up of about 5 songs.

read more

RnM Biz

Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annoread more

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day
Mirchi

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

top# 5 articles

1
India’s youngest global chart topper and pop prodigy Aditi Iyer returns with two punchy summer singles

MUMBAI: The teen opera-prodigy Aditi Iyer likes to live her life vicariously through her musical explorations as is evident through the versatility...read more

2
Coke Studio Bharat Unveils Captivating Folklore - "Khalasi " By Achint & Aditya Gadhvi FT. Dhurv Viswanath

MUMBAI - Coke Studio Bharat, the renowned platform celebrating the diversity of Indian music, is proud to announce the much-anticipated release of...read more

3
Motorjunkie and Exitus Stratagem Records Release Video For "Cold Barrel" Bringing Awareness To Veteran Suicide

Motorjunkie, a stalwart in the North Carolina hard rock music scene announces the release of their latest video, “Cold Barrel”. Billy Varga,...read more

4
A Fresh Addition to Indian Indie Electronic Music: “Taish” by Firaaq

MUMBAI: Familiar semi-classical melodies mingle in pulsating electronic rhythm in brand new ways in “Taish”, the latest EP from DJ and producer...read more

5
ARAV KRISHNAN Attempts To Survive 'The Fallen System'

MUMBAI : The album The Fallen System, from metal artist Arav Krishnan, is a dystopia-themed album based on the concept of the failure of society. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games