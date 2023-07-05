RadioandMusic
News |  05 Jul 2023 16:15 |  By RnMTeam

Coke Studio Bharat Unveils Captivating Folklore - "Khalasi " By Achint & Aditya Gadhvi FT. Dhurv Viswanath

MUMBAI - Coke Studio Bharat, the renowned platform celebrating the diversity of Indian music, is proud to announce the much-anticipated release of their latest masterpiece, "Khalasi." This evocative song takes listeners on a mesmerizing voyage through the life of a sailor in the picturesque landscapes of Gujarat, India. Created by the talented trio of Achint, Aditya Gadhvi, and Saumya Joshi, "Khalasi" presents a fresh and captivating new folklore experience.

Inspired by the wanderlust of a sailor, "Khalasi" weaves a soul-stirring narrative of limitless travel and boundless living. The song's captivating storytelling is complemented by the ingenious use of body percussive sounds, creating an immersive sonic scape that transports audiences to the heart of the sailor's journey. Using ingenious body percussive sounds, the artists have crafted a mesmerizing sonic scape that amplifies the story's emotional depth and resonates with the essence of the sailor's adventures.

Achint, the mastermind behind 'Khalasi,' shared his thoughts on the song, stating, “Khalasi is a musical expedition that takes us on a voyage through the soul of a sailor's wanderlust. Coke Studio Bharat's commitment to celebrating the rich diversity of Indian music has provided the perfect platform for us to showcase our creative expressions. It has been an honor to collaborate with such a prestigious and esteemed musical platform, and I'm eager to share the magic of 'Khalasi' with music enthusiasts around the world.”

Reflecting on his experience with 'Khalasi,' playback singer Aditya Gadhvi shared, “It has been captivating to be a part of this extraordinary project. We put our hearts into the vocals because the song's story of a sailor's limitless adventures in Gujarat spoke to me deeply. "Khalasi" gave me the chance to develop new aspects of my artistic vision. It has been a dream come true to be a part of Coke Studio Bharat, a renowned platform that celebrates the rich tapestry of Indian music. I hope that 'Khalasi' connects with music fans, inspiring their creativity.”

Singer Dhruv Visvanath revealed his experience while working on 'Khalasi,' saying, “Being a part of this project has been an incredible artistic journey. 'Khalasi' allowed me to explore the limitless possibilities of percussive guitar, intertwining melodies, and rhythms to paint a vivid picture. It has been an absolute privilege to work with Coke Studio Bharat, a prestigious platform that honors the diversity of Indian music. I'm ecstatic to have been a part of this extraordinary musical endeavour.”

"Khalasi" stands as a testament to the creative synergy between Achint, Aditya Gadhvi, and Dhruv Viswanath, who together have crafted an unforgettable musical journey. Coke Studio Bharat invites music enthusiasts to experience the magic of "Khalasi". The song is available on all major music streaming platforms, allowing fans to indulge in its enchanting melodies and evocative storytelling.

About Coke Studio Bharat:

Coke Studio has made a comeback in India after an eight-year hiatus. The platform, known for producing independent studio recorded music, was a significant player in diverging from mainstream music that gained popularity. This time around, Coke Studio Bharat has focussed more on emerging indie voices from small towns in India. Each song is rooted in the cultural nuance of the regions they represent. Since February, four tracks have been released across streaming platforms, accumulating over 110 million streams on YouTube alone.

