WA REN HUE RELEASES "TENNESSEE," NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO

MUMBAI : Warren Hue — the 21-year-old artist to watch from Jakarta— delivers “TENNESSEE,” his new single and video, out now via 88rising. Produced by longtime collaborator Chasu, the ethereal track presents a more subdued and contemplative direction for Warren Hue’s multidimensional sound. Hitting on the bliss and ease of knowing you’re on the right path, the languid and vibey track oers reassurance that things are meant to be. “TENNESSEE is a song I wrote during a time in my life when I had a lot going on in my mind, ghting my inner thoughts.” Warren shared. “It’s a song about trying to rediscover who I am as a person in a tough period of my life, blocking out what people were trying to tell me to do or say. It’s one of my most personal and introspective songs I’ve released so far.” Filmed during a late night outing in New York City, the “TENNESSEE” music video captures Warren's comfort in solitude as he rides through the city and dances alone under the neon lights.

Warren Hue has catapulted from hometown hero to international sensation in less than two years since making his artist debut with his album, BOY OF THE YEAR, last summer. His most conceptual project to date, BOY OF THE YEAR, which included features from tobi lou and yvngxchris, displayed Warren’s versatility and starpower. Born and raised in Jakarta, Indonesia and now based in Los Angeles, the Gen Z star has run up an impressive highlight reel, all prior to turning 21. In addition to featuring in four songs on Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings ocial soundtrack and partnering with brands like MCM, Samsung and Microso, Warren made his Coachella debut during the Head in the Clouds Forever 2022 set and was named one of Forbes Asia 30 Under 30. He was also named one of “NME 100: Essential Emerging Artists” for 2022, one of the “18 Emerging Artists To Watch Out For In 2022” by Bandwagon, and one of the “25 Artists To Watch In 2022” by Ones To Watch.

A multi-hyphenate artist, Warren draws his inspiration from niche art forms to create his ever-evolving sound. From R&B to house, electronic, alternative hip-hop and industrial genres, Warren is unafraid to explore and veer towards the unconventional, while sharing his journey of self-discovery. “TENNESSEE” is Warren’s rst release this year as he gears up to release his mixtape, coming later in 2023. Each track on the project will be a collaboration, featuring both up-and-coming and superstar artists. In addition to preparing for new music, Warren will be performing at Head In e Clouds Los Angeles, the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, as well as other live moments, to be announced.