PINS Bassist Kyoko Swan Releases Excellent New Single with her project 'KYOGEN'

MUMBAI : Manchester two-piece KYOGEN announce their new single Where There Is Sorrow There Is Holy Ground. The self-released digital single was written, recorded and produced by KYOGEN and will be available to stream via Bandcamp and Spotify on 28th July.



KYOGEN is an experimental dream pop project from PINS bassist Kyoko Swan and producer Daniel Broomhall. Following on from their ‘I CRY’ EP (RAMBER RECORDS) release, Where There Is Sorrow There Is Holy Ground is a mix of swooning vocals, otherworldly guitars and restless urban beats. It takes the spirit of the White Hotel’s avant garde scene and marries it to a timeless pop sensibility. Swan's yearning poetry wraps a heartfelt package pitched somewhere between melancholia and moonstruck soul.



A WORD ABOUT THE SONG FROM KYOKO:



“This song is being released after a really upsetting and challenging time in my life - although strangely it was written before it. Listening to the lyrics though, I do feel I was sensing something wasn't right, before the wheels really came off. The title is an Oscar Wilde quote from De Profundis, the long letter he wrote from Reading Gaol. He said that where there is sorrow there is holy ground, and some day people will realise what that means, but until then they will know nothing of life. I don't wish to be as dramatic as that or celebrate suffering as if it is somehow deeper than other feelings, or more noble, but there is power in suffering. At least, when we can look back upon it and realise it didn't manage to swallow us up whole.



I think this song is about being a bit of a lost soul in a way, and the ways we search to get out of ourselves, whether that be through art, or drink and drugs, or finding love in the wrong places. Maybe just ignoring our discomfort by pretending everything is ok. I hope those who listen to it find that it speaks to them somehow, even perhaps just in a very small way.”



KYOGEN’s I CRY ep was released on cassette via Manchester’s RAMBER RECORDS (ramberrecords.com), along with a split EP on the same label with Manchester band MONK.



KYOGEN are currently unsigned and interested in speaking to labels about an album release.

Grant The Sun

Voyage

Mas-Kina Records

Norway’s Grant The Sun have announced the release of their first full-length album, 'Voyage' out on June 9th via Mas-Kina Records.

The release is a 39-minute inventive and powerful musical experience, journeying through the realms of prog, metal and post-rock, masterfully weaving from pounding and fierce polymetric metal through sprawling and irreverent groove laden riffs to beautifully captivating melodies.

Having launched three Eps to date, all entirely instrumental, 'Voyage' is the first ever Grant The Sun release to incorporate vocals, with guitarist Markus Lillehaug Johnsen handling all clean vocalisations while guitarist Martin Rygge (who also handles guitars in grindcore group Beaten To Death) providing the fiercer screams. It’s also the first release to be written with the bass lines in mind. Previous effort 'Sylvain' was pivotal to this change, when producer Danne Bergstrand and Meshuggah guitar extraordinaire Fredrik Thordendal thought the songs lacked some bass frequencies and Thordendal stepped in to play bass on the EP.

As a result, 'Voyage' is undoubtedly their greatest and most complete achievement to date, encompassing a wide breadth of moods and sonic landscapes and at the same time avoiding easy categorization. The band reflected on direction of the new material “Every element of leads, layers, spoken words and vocals were added to enliven the voyage under water. The concept was the key element from writing to post-production.”

Line-Up: Håvard Sveberg - Drums Martin Rygge - Guitars Markus Lillehaug Johnsen - Guitar

