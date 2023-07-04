New Alt Music from Hopeless Records Point North, Sincere Engineer & more [16 Jun – 4 July]

MUMBAI : Alternative rock band Point North is barreling towards a new chapter, and returns with an all new track, “Someone You Don’t Know”, on the same day they announced their sophomore studio album, 'Prepare For Despair'.
The fiery new anthem is paving the way for a raucous return. After unleashing their anthemic collaboration with The Ghost Inside earlier this year (currently top 40 and climbing on the active rock chart), the band is full steam ahead on in their journey towards rock domination.
Stream "Someone You Don't Know" here: ffm.to/someoneyoudontknow
Artist: Point North
Track: Someone You Don't Know
Release Date: 16 June 2023
Genre: Hard Rock, Rock, Pop Punk
SINCERE ENGINEER REIGNS HIGH WITH ANTHEMIC NEW TRACK "CALIFORNIA KING"
ANNOUNCES NEW STUDIO ALBUM 'CHEAP GRILLS' DUE OUT SEPTEMBER 22
Best known for her raw and emotive songwriting, punk artist Sincere Engineer is now gearing up to her next full-length studio album, 'Cheap Grills', set for release on September 22.
She also treated fans to a taste of what to expect, delivering her newest single, “California King”, a punchy delivery of introspective lyrics and melodic guitar riffs largely inspired by her hometown of Chicago, and the ever-impending feeling of restlessness we all get when we spend too much time in our native city.
The album announcement also arrives ahead of a packed Summer that includes a stint on the Sad Summer Tour this July alongside Taking Back Sunday and The Maine.
Stream "California King" here: ffm.to/californiaking
Artist: Sincere Engineer
Track: California King
Release Date: 28 June 2023
Genre: Pop Punk, Alternative
SOLENCE UNVEIL NEW EP 'HOPE IS A CULT (ACOUSTIC)' RELEASE NEW VIDEO FOR "LIFE GOES ON"
Swedish electropop-metal quartet Solence has released their first ever acoustic EP of select tracks off their latest album, '_hope is a cult_'. In celebration of the release, the band has also unveiled the official music video for "Life Goes On".
Speaking about the EP, vocalist Markus Videsäter shares, "We’ve never done any acoustic versions of any songs before, but with the emotional content on Hope Is A Cult it felt like the perfect match. Working with Sam (Guaiana) was a dream and we’re so happy with how they turned out."
Listen to 'Hope Is A Cult (Acoustic)' here: ffm.to/hopeisacultacoustic
Artist: Solence
EP: Hope Is A Cult (Acoustic)
Release Date: 23 June 2023
Genre: Acoustic Rock
TX2 UNLEASHES DEBUT TRACK "LOADED GUNS"
Hopeless Records' newest signing TX2 brings an unmatchable intensity in his music through the form of powerful raw lyrics and explosive performances.
After struggling for so many years as an artist, TX2 used his pain as fuel and finally found his sound, emerging with an unapologetic new single, "Loaded Guns". The politically-charged track is a call to arms to evoke real change for the voices unheard, and penned for anyone who has ever felt alone.
Artist: TX2
Track: Loaded Guns
Release Date: 30 June 2023
Genre: Rock, Alternative, Punk
Listen to "Loaded Guns" here: ffm.to/tx2loadedguns
