News |  04 Jul 2023

Krantinaari's Single "WildStyle" Fresh collaboration of Rap produced with Beatboxing

Wildstyle is a unique song crafted to give credits to Female graffiti artist around the world. This song is made with the intension to inspire coming young generation to pursue the art of graffiti. Graffiti being one of the core hip-hop elements hasn't been able to cut through the girl/women in our society. This song is to start a conversation in female groups. Krantinaari being a multi-disciplinary artist shares her experience about mural painting and graffiti lifestyle. It talks about techniques and ethics of being a graffiti artist from a females point of view. Added to it is a special feature with children who belong to the art community. It encourages children to be fearless and experiment with art to find new versions of themselves, it encourages young adults to be like a child and paint away in the city.




