ASTRID S dedicates her new single to 'That Guy' type of guys! 'That Guy's out 30th June!

MUMBAI: Astrid S is on a roll and is already following up the EP ‘Felt Cute Might Delete Later’ with more music before the second album.

The new single ‘That Guy’ is, among other things, about people who feels a need to show dominance, with no self-awareness. Most of the listeners will know someone that fits the description – so Astrid has gifted them a song they can dedicate to this person.

«Do you know what I find attractive, Guys who remember my name

I get it, you love a reaction, think everything mainstream is so lame

I’m like oh shit, You’re that guy

Talking ‘bout yourself all night

I just know it, You’re that guy

You think you’re really worth my time

Who you tryna be? Baby honestly, Don’t you think I know your type»

Om laten sier Astrid S:

“It's been so much fun releasing songs over the last few months for the demo EP project. It feels so long to wait until my second album to release more music (even though it's not too long), and that's why "That Guy" is coming out before the summer! A song about a specific type of personality I've met far too many times: Someone who isn't good at giving others space, feels a need to show dominance, tries to be something they're not, etc. I think many people have met a "that guy" in their lives, boy or girl. The more people you meet, the easier it is to spot them. And since self-awareness isn't their strong point, they won't feel hit by this song for sure ;) Hope you like it! Have a great summer!!!" Astrid S

"That Guy" was written by Astrid S together with August Ramberg, Em Walcott, Louise Lindberg and JT Daly (Demi Lovato, PVRIS), and produced by the latter together with Discrete.

Astrid S has a packed Festival summer all across Norway.

In recent months, Astrid S has released the songs ‘Side Effects’, ‘Fuck Off’, ‘Expiration Date_demo_V2’ and most recently ‘Darkest Hour’ which is a part of the EP project ‘Felt Cute Might Delete Later’. In addition, versions of ‘Darkest Hour’ featuring superstars Keisya Levronka and Asim Azhar were released. Along with the songs, Astrid has launched exclusive and limited merch via her own company ByAstridS.

During the last few months, Astrid S been written new music for her upcoming album.