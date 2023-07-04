RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jul 2023 19:01 |  By RnMTeam

ASTRID S dedicates her new single to 'That Guy' type of guys! 'That Guy's out 30th June!

MUMBAI: Astrid S is on a roll and is already following up the EP ‘Felt Cute Might Delete Later’ with more music before the second album.

The new single ‘That Guy’ is, among other things, about people who feels a need to show dominance, with no self-awareness. Most of the listeners will know someone that fits the description – so Astrid has gifted them a song they can dedicate to this person.

«Do you know what I find attractive, Guys who remember my name
I get it, you love a reaction, think everything mainstream is so lame

I’m like oh shit, You’re that guy
Talking ‘bout yourself all night
I just know it, You’re that guy
You think you’re really worth my time
Who you tryna be? Baby honestly, Don’t you think I know your type»

Om laten sier Astrid S:

“It's been so much fun releasing songs over the last few months for the demo EP project. It feels so long to wait until my second album to release more music (even though it's not too long), and that's why "That Guy" is coming out before the summer! A song about a specific type of personality I've met far too many times: Someone who isn't good at giving others space, feels a need to show dominance, tries to be something they're not, etc. I think many people have met a "that guy" in their lives, boy or girl. The more people you meet, the easier it is to spot them. And since self-awareness isn't their strong point, they won't feel hit by this song for sure ;) Hope you like it! Have a great summer!!!" Astrid S

"That Guy" was written by Astrid S together with August Ramberg, Em Walcott, Louise Lindberg and JT Daly (Demi Lovato, PVRIS), and produced by the latter together with Discrete.

Astrid S has a packed Festival summer all across Norway.

In recent months, Astrid S has released the songs ‘Side Effects’, ‘Fuck Off’, ‘Expiration Date_demo_V2’ and most recently ‘Darkest Hour’ which is a part of the EP project ‘Felt Cute Might Delete Later’. In addition, versions of ‘Darkest Hour’ featuring superstars Keisya Levronka and Asim Azhar were released. Along with the songs, Astrid has launched exclusive and limited merch via her own company ByAstridS.

During the last few months, Astrid S been written new music for her upcoming album.

Tags
music Songs
Related news
 | 04 Jul 2023

Ajit Arora's Multi-starrer Spectacle Unaad Set to Captivate Audiences from July 8th On Jio Cinema.

MUMBAI: As the clock ticks closer to the highly anticipated release of the multi-starrer "Unaad" on July 8th on JioCinema, the excitement in the air is palpable.

read more
 | 04 Jul 2023

Harrdy Sandhu Unveils Exciting New Album "PLEASURES

MUMBAI: Harrdy Sandhu took his fans by surprise by announcing his new EP on social media. Taking to social media the singer turned actor revealed his next EP titled 'Pleasures' which has an interesting line-up of about 5 songs.

read more
 | 04 Jul 2023

New Alt Music from Hopeless Records Point North, Sincere Engineer & more [16 Jun – 4 July]

MUMBAI : Alternative rock band Point North is barreling towards a new chapter, and returns with an all new track, “Someone You Don’t Know”, on the same day they announced their sophomore studio album, 'Prepare For Despair'.

read more
 | 04 Jul 2023

Iglu & Hartly's New Single "The Crown" Is An Epic Ode to Strength and Perseverance; August UK Shows Announced

MUMBAI: Jarvis Anderson of Iglu & Hartly knew his video for 'The Crown' needed to be special. The Crown is 'an anthem in the making' about relentless determination with rising choruses belting ``Oh we shut em down, took the crown’.

read more
 | 04 Jul 2023

ARAV KRISHNAN Attempts To Survive 'The Fallen System'

MUMBAI : The album The Fallen System, from metal artist Arav Krishnan, is a dystopia-themed album based on the concept of the failure of society.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day
Mirchi

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

Music platforms unite to form industry-wide anti-fraud alliance, "Music Fights Fraud"

MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Iglu & Hartly's New Single "The Crown" Is An Epic Ode to Strength and Perseverance; August UK Shows Announced

MUMBAI: Jarvis Anderson of Iglu & Hartly knew his video for 'The Crown' needed to be special. The Crown is 'an anthem in the making' about...read more

2
New Alt Music from Hopeless Records Point North, Sincere Engineer & more [16 Jun – 4 July]

MUMBAI : Alternative rock band Point North is barreling towards a new chapter, and returns with an all new track, “Someone You Don’t Know”, on the...read more

3
Harrdy Sandhu Unveils Exciting New Album "PLEASURES

MUMBAI: Harrdy Sandhu took his fans by surprise by announcing his new EP on social media. Taking to social media the singer turned actor revealed his...read more

4
Krantinaari's Single "WildStyle" Fresh collaboration of Rap produced with Beatboxing

Wildstyle is a unique song crafted to give credits to Female graffiti artist around the world. This song is made with the intension to inspire coming...read more

5
ASTRID S dedicates her new single to 'That Guy' type of guys! 'That Guy's out 30th June!

MUMBAI: Astrid S is on a roll and is already following up the EP ‘Felt Cute Might Delete Later’ with more music before the second album. The new...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games