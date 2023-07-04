ANTIROPE (alt-metal) reveal new "Is This The End" music video, full-length album 'Amnesia' is out now!

MUMBAI - Alternative Metal band Antirope just released their new full-length album Amnesia via Eclipse Records on June 30 and earlier today, the band dropped a new music video for the song ‘Is This The End’. The album was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Patrick Fleischer (Lacrimas Profundere, Darkseed, Alev) at Studio 6.0. ‘Is This The End’ is the third music video taken from the new album, and it was also directed by Patrick Fleischer.







“For the music video of 'Is This The End,' we wanted to capture the entire emotional essence of the song and convey it visually” says lead vocalist Slaven Stokic. “Patrick had a specific vision in mind, using a lot of shaky camera footage to create a sense of discomfort for the viewers. It all starts to culminate at the beginning of the chorus and it just gets wilder towards the end. It may be challenging to get through the whole video because of the shaky cameras, close-ups, and super-fast edits, but we think it's worth sticking around until the end. I think this one could be polarizing and maybe not everyone's cup of tea, but we really like the video and are pretty curious about the feedback.” Guitarist Patrick Fleischer adds, “we wanted to create an extreme video that could potentially polarize people; something more focused on art rather than being mainstream. It was designed to be either loved or hated by viewers. I had a clear vision in my mind and spent several days planning the lighting, shots, and post-production. As a result, the shooting and editing process was a lot of fun and went by quickly. This video truly embodies the spirit of our band because we simply enjoy doing things the way we want, without worrying about whether others will like it or not. This approach is how we composed the songs for the album and how we approached shooting the video... this is ANTIROPE!”

The new debut album by Antirope is entitled Amnesia. The explosive debut release contains eleven emotional songs, and it was just released on June 30, 2023. Amnesia runs deep and goes hard, tapping into our emotions with beautiful cruelty and authentic heaviness. It is an honest record, a burst of anti-trend, representing the polarity of life in all its aesthetic doom and poetic subtlety. The album is not so much a statement; however, as it is an unfolding narrative, full of passion, peril, climax, and epiphany. It catalogues a journey. It is the story of us. Since the instruments were recorded live, there is an immediacy to this record that vibrates the ribcage. Not since early Led Zeppelin have listeners heard the glorious echo and ring of the cymbals like mysterious sirens coupled with the crunch and pound of the rhythm guitars and the bass, as if Antirope were playing ten feet away from us, shaking the windows, rattling the floorboards, and bumping pictures off the mantle. As for the vocal performance, we have a heartfelt tenor sound produced so close-in that it binds with our breath and the beat of our blood. Spoiler alert: This album is an experience, coming full throttle, no detours, aimed straight for the ear, the head, the heart, and the center of your soul. The album cover art was created by Vittoria Francesca Spille.



Antirope discography

Amnesia (LP) - 2023



Antirope lineup

Slaven Stokic (vocals, guitar), Patrick Fleischer (guitar, background vocals), Julie Fleischer (bass, background vocals), Tobias Schauseil (drums)