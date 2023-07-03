RadioandMusic
News |  03 Jul 2023 14:54 |  By RnMTeam

Swedish Alternative Noisy Rock Band Lex Maria Releases New EP "Ghosts"

MUMBAI : New EP "Ghosts" from alt punkrockers Lex Maria is available on all streaming plataforms. This is the band's second EP recorded at the indie favorite Studio Möllan in Malmö, Sweden.

Lex Maria is a band that hails from the famous bathing resort Malmö, located in Southern Sweden. Lex Maria plays cat image influenced, sexually frustrated alternative rock. Noisy rock and alternative rock of the late 80s and 90s is what they grew up with and have always been present in their music.

"After getting our PhDs and then working the hamburger joints around town , we decided to risk our dazzling careers and sell our souls to the bewinged kitten demons of Rock.", says the band.

The band has been around for a couple of years and the latest constellation got together in 2020 and immediately set out to record. The same year the first EP was recorded and released in 2021. The following year the “Ghosts” EP was recorded and released in 2023.

Who are the band?

"We say we are an indie punk band playing some sort of alternative rock but we float in and out of these genres. We are 90s noise, 80s post punk and some 00s emo in our own way. Aleks, Nelly, Martin and Martin. Aleks with the hat is the singer. Aleks and Nelly play guitar, the Martins play bass and drums. Many times life is hard and we just want to play because that makes you feel better and we hope to reach people out there who like this stuff." - says Lex Maria.

Listening to "Ghosts" EP: https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/1BqrbnXpv7eQRcjfQyTJjV

