ROZZI Announces North American Headline Tour, Kicks Off July 10!

MUMBAI : Rozzi, the renowned and dynamic musical sensation, is thrilled to kick off her first North American tour later this month. Showcasing an electrifying blend of musical styles, including pop, R&B, and soul, the tour promises fans an unforgettable experience filled with soulful melodies and otherworldly powerhouse vocals.
The tour will take Rozzi to the following cities:
7/10: Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
7/12: San Diego, CA @ Casbah
7/13: Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room
7/15: Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
7/16: Bellingham, WA @ Waypoint Park
7/17: Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
7/19: Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret
“I’m so excited for this tour.” says Rozzi, “ Singing my songs for people is my favorite thing to do in the world and this is going to be one of my most special sets yet. It’s very intimate - truly up close and personal with the songs and the stories behind them - and my goal is to give the absolute best vocal performances possible. I can’t wait!”
Joining Rozzi on this tour is the incredibly gifted singer-songwriter, Sophia Galate. Known for her distinctive voice and heartfelt songwriting, Sophia Galate's introspective and emotive performances have resonated with audiences worldwide. Her presence as the special guest opener promises to add an extra layer of artistry and excitement to the evening's entertainment.
About Rozzi
American soul singer, Rozzi, released her major label album—Berry (Deluxe), on BMG, in November of 2022. The ‘dangerously personal’ record features collaborations with Nile Rodgers and PJ Morton, and follows appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Talk, The Today Show, and Apple’s The Morning Show. Most recently, Rozzi also guest starred on the Hulu series Dollface, playing herself and performing her single “Best Friend Song (Lemon Ice Mix)” which was also featured as the title track for the Netflix film Me Time, starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. Rozzi has shared the stage and collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Jacob Collier, Joss Stone, Betty Who, Maroon 5, Allen Stone, Pusha T, Kelly Clarkson, CHIC, and Duran Duran among others.
