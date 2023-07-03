Chicago Pop Punk Champs Wilmette Unveil Emotionally Gripping Track & Video For "No One Knew"

MUMBAI : Illinois pop punk 5-piece Wilmette has released "No One Knew" the next single off the band's long-awaited debut full-length, 'Hyperfocused,' out on August 4, 2023 via Mutant League Records.
The track is accompanied by an emotionally gripping new music video directed by Alex Zarek.
Vocalist Aaron Hailey says, “It’s about the guilt of not being able to help someone through a hard time, and the helpless feeling that comes with being there while they struggle.”
Guitarist Griffin Guge adds, "We tracked this song exactly halfway through the recording process. It was a point where we thought we knew where the record was going until we got to this song.
There was a lot of room to grow on the track, and we definitely got excited to experiment with a lot of cool guitar sounds. One of my favorites of which is in the bridge. We used a variety of unconventional guitar techniques as well as pedals to quite literally make it sound like the song is breaking and the building you’re in is coming down. I think it was very fitting for the part."
Stream "No One Knew" HERE.
Watch the video HERE.
Pre-order 'Hyperfocused' on vinyl, plus merch and more here: www.mutantleaguerecords.com.
Hailing from the Chicago suburbs, Wilmette combines pop-punk and hardcore with a fresh style that relies on pop hooks, honest lyrics, and strong musicianship. The band's emphatic debut EP "Anxious Body" was released in 2019 to much acclaim.
'Hyperfocused' Track Listing:
1. No Conviction
2. Hyperfocused
3. Playing Dead
4. I Don't Even Want To Be Around Anymore
5. Circa ‘99
6. Small Talk
7. Everybody Wants Me Dead
8. No One Knew
9. Sunflower
10. Out Of My Hands
What others have said about Wilmette:
"....prepare for the world takeover of Wilmette."- *New Noise Magazine*
"Crushing together the buoyancy of modern-day pop-punk with the sort of gristly intensity that you more often find in hardcore..."- Rock Sound
As Featured in Alternative Press' '12 Bands You Need to Know"
Facebook Instagram TikTok Twitter
To request additional information, contact Mike@earshotmedia.com.
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more
MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more
MUMBAI : Rozzi, the renowned and dynamic musical sensation, is thrilled to kick off her first North American tour later this month. Showcasing an...read more
MUMBAI : New EP "Ghosts" from alt punkrockers Lex Maria is available on all streaming plataforms. This is the band's second EP recorded at the indie...read more
MUMBAI - Gaurav Rana Sukhija - Founder of Boogle Bollywood & Mahi Singh- Managing Director of Boogle Bollywood, India's First Smart TV Network is...read more
MUMBAI: This Season of Rain the downpour of melody meeting techno is turning interesting as Soumita Saha makes her comeback in EDM with"Yaad Piya Ki...read more
MUMBAI : Illinois pop punk 5-piece Wilmette has released "No One Knew" the next single off the band's long-awaited debut full-length, 'Hyperfocused...read more