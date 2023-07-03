BOOGLE BOLLYWOOD BALLISTIC AWARDS 2023, When the Stars Descended on the majestic Red Carpet

MUMBAI - Gaurav Rana Sukhija - Founder of Boogle Bollywood & Mahi Singh- Managing Director of Boogle Bollywood, India's First Smart TV Network is back again with equal enthusiasm with the biggest & the most celebrated award show of 2023 which is dedicated to the luminaries of OTT & Silver Screen- OTT BOOGLE Presents BALLISTIC 2023- BOOGLE BOLLYWOOD BALLISTIC 2023 Awards

Mega stars like- Arjun Bijlani, Kabir Bedi, Mudassar Khan, Deepak Tijori, Rohit K. Verma, Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Akriti Agarwal, Mahi Singh, Deepak Tijori, Aakriti Sharma, Varun Buddhadev, Mame Khan, Shweta Mehta, Jyoti Saxena, Ashnoor Kaur, Ada Malik, Ramji Gulati, Kumarr, Kanwalpreet, Balraj, Ankkitha Maithy, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Simran Ahuja, Kashish Rajput, Shrey Mittal, Isha Gaur, Palash Dutta, and many more not only made a striking appearance on the red carpet, they also thanked their fans & Gaurav Rana Sukhija & Mahi Singh for bringing a platform that recognizes their talent & hard work

The extravaganza recognized and honored exceptional contributions across OTT & Silver Screen. The awards night left no stone unturned in celebrating and felicitating pioneers from the prestigious Indian entertainment industry. It recognized the path-breaking performances and felicitated artists for the blood, sweat, and tears they put into creating fantastic work for audiences across the country & globe to view.

Gaurav Rana Sukhija, Founder of Boogle Bollywood & Mahi Singh Managing Director of Boogle Bollywood says "No doubt, there is no business-like show business, and equally there is no doubt that all creative individuals & entities appreciate periodic recognition for their endeavors. We at The BOOGLE BOLLYWOOD BALLISTIC 2023 Awards understand this fact better than all and thus our endeavor is to go all out to recognize this talent & their exceptional efforts."

Boogle Bollywood’ @ ‘M B Broadcast’ is a place for Artistes, Filmmakers, Music Producers, and creative personnel, wherein, its Content is made available on multiple Digital as well as OTT platforms offering ‘Music with Meaning’. ‘ ‘Boogle Bollywood’ has won accolades nationally & internationally. It was awarded as ‘India’s Largest Digital Network Music Channel’ 2017, 2018, and 2019. It is rated amongst some of ‘The Top 10 Music Channels in India’ and acclaimed as, ‘Unmatched Reach’ ‘Unmatched Presence’. Amongst the Bollywood & Pollywood Celebrity Personalities, ‘Boogle Bollywood’ @ M B Broadcast’ is called ‘The Most-Preferred Platform of Stars for Promotions, New Launches, and Branding. As a Media Partner, ‘Boogle Bollywood’ has partnered on Bollywood & Pollywood Music Albums & Films. ‘Boogle Bollywood’ cutting-edge Programmes incorporating exclusive-Programming and fresh new curated Music & Videos, does offer a rich mix-and-match of Hindi & Punjabi Song-Tracks.