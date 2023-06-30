Young rap star Yashraj releases new song ‘Masroor’ on his musical journey and dreams

MUMBAI : Mumbai-based young and dynamic hip-hop artist, Yashraj has released his latest song titled ‘Masroor’. The track acknowledges his journey as an artist and the pursuit of shared dreams. It celebrates the aspirations of a group of friends who collectively envisioned a life immersed in music – shaping their existence by creating and producing music that inspires the next generation rather than being influenced by the virality of trends and temporary joys.

It reflects upon their journey that seemed like a mere dream once upon a time which has turned into a resolute reality today. With a unique bounce to it, the song captures the joy of having the opportunity to work with your friends while growing and living the dream together.

Speaking about the thought behind the song, Yashraj says, “It was all about the music since day one. Having the opportunity to work with such great musicians and artists in the industry, and being able to involve myself with their legacy and make a legacy of my own has been such a beautiful experience. This record explains how important it is to sit back and reflect about your beginnings and remind yourself about where you come from and why you started what you did. Building with the people you started off with doing the things you love is truly a personal win.”

The song is available across major streaming platforms along with a music video set to go live on Yashraj’s official YouTube channel soon.

About Yashraj

Yashraj is a 23-year-old rapper, writer, and poet from Mumbai. As one of the fastest-rising rappers in the game with multiple sold-out shows in just a few years of his career, he has mastered and proved his skills with his impeccable flow and poetic writing. His real, hard-hitting and fact-stating lyrics, combined with his commitment towards his craft, have enabled him to constantly push the boundaries of the genre - via vocal tonality and novel productions.

These have been key characteristics of his tracks right from his first EP Azaad Hu Mein, which was followed by a host of qualitative singles namely - Do Khidkiyaan, Kanipatu, Khel, Hausla, Galat / Sahi, DLL, been too long, part of me, complicated, Besabar, Raakh, Dhundala - some released independently and others in collaboration with like-minded artists from the industry including Armaan Malik, KSHMR, Zaeden, Lost Stories and Nikita Gandhi among others. His song Dhundala, tops Spotify Charts as the most viral song in Pakistan. His debut EP ‘Azaad Hu Mein’ was also prominently placed on major hip-hop playlists and supported by industry heavyweights like Bobby Friction on BBC Radio 1.

Yashraj describes himself as a kid who’s more of himself on stage - creating and growing, as opposed to off-stage, as he spent most of his younger years performing and learning. Yashraj hones his art by elevating tracks in a manner that is symbolic of his own personality - honest, raw, earnest and true.

His willingness to not settle for or stick to one sound is evident from his distinctive flips and collaborations. Always stepping up with his game, Yashraj has performed at various events including NH7 Weekender, Mood Indigo, VH1 Supersonic, and Red Bull Tour Bus, among others, that showcased his meticulous writing and knack for delivery.

Masroor: https://yashraj.lnk.to/MasroorOutNow

Release Date: 30/06/2023

Label: Self-released

Genre: Hip-hop/ Rn’B

Language: Hindi

Primary Artist(s): Yashraj, Katoptris

Composer(s): Yashraj, Katoptris

Producer: Katoptris

Lyrics: Yashraj, Katoptris

Mix & Master: Bharg Kale