RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jun 2023 16:41 |  By RnMTeam

Tagbin Prioritizes Employee Growth and Well-being with Holistic Development Initiatives

MUMBAI : Tagbin, a tech-experiential company, has taken significant steps towards prioritizing employee well-being and mental health through its HR-driven initiatives. In this endeavor, Tagbin has partnered with JumpingMinds, a deep tech Mental Health and Wellness community, to create a nurturing work environment where employees can freely express their ideas and thoughts. Regular sessions are held to facilitate open discussions, allowing employees to find solace and share their thoughts with ease.

Under this partnership, employees of Tagbin will have access to a chatbot that is available around the clock to hear and respond to the issues communicated to it. They will also have sessions with mental health specialists to make them aware of the importance of having peace of mind to enhance the quality of living. Additionally, the platform will offer structured reports and insights to help understand the top challenges that the employees face, and what their feedback is.

The primary objective of these efforts is to minimize job burnout and elevate the happiness index within Tagbin. By doing so, the company anticipates a significant increase in employee retention rates and a substantial boost in productivity levels. Moreover, these initiatives will empower employees to engage in activities that foster skill development, team cohesion, stress management, emotional intelligence, leadership growth, and various other essential aspects necessary for a resilient and thriving workforce.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Ankit Sinha, Co-Founder and CTO of Tagbin stated, “At Tagbin, we firmly believe in fostering an inclusive work culture that goes beyond just productivity and profitability. We recognize that our employees are the heart of our organization, and their well-being is of utmost importance to us. Knowing that mental health is as vital as physical health, we are committed to providing comprehensive support for it. By investing in employee welfare and harboring a culture of care, we envision creating an environment where individuals flourish, creativity thrives, and innovation blossoms.”

In order to nurture the personal and professional growth of individuals and enable them to achieve their full potential, Tagbin has also implemented many upskilling programs for its employees. Additionally, the team at Tagbin organizes reading circles and fitness meetings, exemplifying how individuals within the workplace can prioritize their own skills and passions while inspiring and motivating others to do the same. This collaborative environment nurtures a culture of continuous improvement, empowering employees to explore their interests and enhance their overall well-being.

Adding to the work environment, Wani Thakur, HR Manager of Tagbin, says, “We prioritize the well-being of our employees as a cornerstone of our philosophies. By nurturing a supportive environment, we empower our employees to thrive both personally and professionally. This way, we have worked to build a workplace that celebrates diversity, embraces well-being, and inspires continuous growth.”

Tagbin's unwavering dedication to its employees is evident in its commitment to prioritize mental health and professional development. By implementing a wide range of empowering programs, Tagbin actively promotes the growth and well-being of its workforce, which is undeniably its most valuable asset.

Tags
Tagbin music Singer
Related news
 | 30 Jun 2023

Akanksha Bhandari Brings Back The Nostalgic Feeling of 'Pehli Baarish' with a Mesmerizing Acoustic Version

MUMBAI : Singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari surprises her listeners with an acoustic rendition of her most popular and loved song, ‘Pehli Baarish’. Following the onset of the monsoon season, this song makes for a perfect celebration of love, life and the rains.

read more
 | 30 Jun 2023

Krishna Gawali: From TikTok sensation to influencer extraordinaire

MUMBAI: Krishna Gawali, a passionate content creator and influential figure, has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique videos and engaging content.

read more
 | 30 Jun 2023

Introducing Molfa Music: Jugaad motion pictures’ cutting-edge label spotlights Ipop’s rising star

MUMBAI: Jugaad Motion Pictures, a renowned production house known for their innovative approach to filmmaking, is proud to announce the launch of their music label, Molfa Music.

read more
 | 30 Jun 2023

Amit Trivedi’s music knows no bounds, his song ‘Moti Veraana’ takes over the White House during PM Narendra Modi’s U.S. visit

MUMBAI: National award-winning composer-singer Amit Trivedi is often credited for his noteworthy contribution to Indian music. Over the years, the singer has delivered various chart-topping albums which are known to be both innovative and experimental.

read more
 | 30 Jun 2023

Raveena Mehta: The Multifaceted International Artist Shining Bright in the World of Music and Fashion

MUMBAI: Raveena Mehta, a name that has been making waves in the entertainment industry, is much more than just a singer. She is a true artistic force, embodying a diverse range of talents including fashion prowess, acting skills, and lyrical finesse.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day
Mirchi

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

Music platforms unite to form industry-wide anti-fraud alliance, "Music Fights Fraud"

MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dolly Parton Releases Two New Tracks From Her Hotly-Anticipated Rockstar Album

MUMBAI - Global superstar and recent Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, today releases two new tracks from her forthcoming Rockstar...read more

2
ICYMI: Craig Morgan performs "Soldier" during the National Memorial Day Parade

MUMBAI — Country music hit-maker, author and Army veteran Craig Morgan performed yesterday during the National Memorial Day Parade—the largest...read more

3
Raveena Mehta: The Multifaceted International Artist Shining Bright in the World of Music and Fashion

MUMBAI: Raveena Mehta, a name that has been making waves in the entertainment industry, is much more than just a singer. She is a true artistic force...read more

4
Amit Trivedi’s music knows no bounds, his song ‘Moti Veraana’ takes over the White House during PM Narendra Modi’s U.S. visit

MUMBAI: National award-winning composer-singer Amit Trivedi is often credited for his noteworthy contribution to Indian music. Over the years, the...read more

5
Krishna Gawali: From TikTok sensation to influencer extraordinaire

MUMBAI: Krishna Gawali, a passionate content creator and influential figure, has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique videos and engaging...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games