Introducing Molfa Music: Jugaad motion pictures’ cutting-edge label spotlights Ipop’s rising star

MUMBAI: Jugaad Motion Pictures, a renowned production house known for their innovative approach to filmmaking, is proud to announce the launch of their music label, Molfa Music. They are known to produce clutter-breaking music videos with international music labels like Spinnin Records, Sony Music, Universal Music, and Electra Records, for renowned Indian artists like Ritviz’s “Sage” & “Liggi”, Prateek Kuhad’s “cold/mess”& “Kasoor”, KSHMR’s “Bombay Dreams”.

Molfa Music’s business will be led by Rohin Bachwani, who brings his expertise in global music business and marketing to help usher a new age for Indian pop music. Dar Gai will serve as the president and head of creative, while Dheer Momaya and Pranit Sahni will be co-CEOs of this new venture.

The label will be distributed through the extensive network of The Orchard and supported by Robach’s existing label services platforms and administrative teams.

Along with critical acclaim, the music videos have garnered over 600 Million views on YouTube (and other streaming platforms) becoming fan favorites amongst the youngest audiences in the subcontinent. The music video for "cold/mess" was deemed as the "Music Video of the Year” by The Rolling Stone magazine, and was eventually shared by Barack Obama (on his social media pages), as one of his top songs of the year in 2019. They have also created music videos for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Tujhe Bhai Chand”, Amit Trivedi’s “Madhubala” and the hit songs “Doobey” & “Gehrayiaan” from the Deepika Padukone starrer. Most recently, they have broken another record, when their feature film titled “Chhello Show” was nominated as India’s entry to the Oscars, and became the first feature Indian film to be shortlisted in 21 years. With an aim to revolutionize the music industry by promoting fresh talent and unique sounds, Molfa Music is set to make its mark with their debut release, "Jadui Pari," composed and performed by the exceptionally talented Raman Sharma.

Molfa Music emerges as a platform dedicated to nurturing and showcasing emerging musicians, singers, and composers, fostering a space for artistic expression and creativity. The label aims to break barriers, discover new voices, and deliver outstanding music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

The inaugural release, "Jadui Pari," is a mesmerizing composition that effortlessly blends traditional elements with modern beats, creating a captivating musical experience. Raman Sharma, an extraordinary artist known for his ability to weave magic with his melodies, has poured his heart and soul into this enchanting song. "Jadui Pari" takes listeners on a magical journey, immersing them in a world of wonder and dreams.

The song delves into a fictional relationship dynamic that explores the complexities of two individuals drifting apart as they choose different paths in life and become influenced by contrasting experiences. Despite the challenges they face, the song presents these intricate emotions and thoughts on a happy, upbeat beat, showcasing the unique fusion of contrasting elements.

As Raman Sharma conquers the Ipop music scene with "Jadui Pari," he invites listeners to embark on a musical journey that touches their hearts, ignites their imagination, and prompts them to reflect on the intricate dynamics of relationships.

Speaking about the launch of Molfa Music, the Head of Creative / President - Dar Gai, expressed her excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to introduce Molfa Music to the world. Our vision is to discover and promote exceptional talent, with strong storytelling as the core of our philosophy. Raman Sharma is the kind of talent that can totally disrupt the music scene, and speak to the next generation of audiences, which are the biggest demographic of consumers today."

Raman Sharma, the brilliant mind behind "Jadui Pari," shared his enthusiasm for being a part of Molfa Music. "I am incredibly grateful to Molfa Music for believing in my music, I’m sure we’re going to create some epic stuff together. 'Jadui Pari' is a song very close to my heart, and I can't wait for the audience to experience its magic. Molfa Music is the perfect platform for artists like me to express myself and find my audience.” he said.

Molfa Music is dedicated to offering a diverse range of musical genres, nurturing raw talent, and providing artists with the resources and guidance needed to flourish in the music industry. By combining Jugaad Motion Pictures' expertise in the entertainment industry and their passion for innovation, Molfa Music is set to redefine the music landscape.

Just like Korea has been able to create a global market for K-pop and with the massive dominance of Afro-Beats and Latino Pop, there is no reason why India should not have its own genre of global music. The next generation of artists from the country have built themselves on streaming platforms, and understand the kind of storytelling which will appeal to a global audience. We expect the emergence of Indian-Pop/I-pop, which will be different from Bollywood/film music and will capture the imaginations of young people across the planet.

"Jadui Pari" by Raman Sharma is available on all major music streaming platforms. Audiences can anticipate a delightful auditory experience that transcends boundaries and brings them into the realm of enchantment.