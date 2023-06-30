ICYMI: Craig Morgan performs "Soldier" during the National Memorial Day Parade

MUMBAI — Country music hit-maker, author and Army veteran Craig Morgan performed yesterday during the National Memorial Day Parade—the largest Memorial Day event in the nation. His performance of “Soldier,” from the singer’s recently released God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition) album, honored the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America. In addition to the live, in-person experience in Washington, D.C., the parade’s television special broadcast to a collective audience of more than 100 million households worldwide. Watch now HERE at the :56 minute mark, and visit americanveteranscenter.org for more info.

Following his sold-out tour stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium last year, Craig is excited to bring his fan-favorite “God, Family, Country Tour 2023,” in partnership with Operation Finally Home back out on the road this fall. Kicking off September 20 in Englewood, NJ, Morgan and special guests The Reeves Brothers will play thirteen theater and auditorium dates through the end of October. Tickets and VIP experience packages are on-sale now at CraigMorgan.com.

Find tickets to see Craig on tour at craigmorgan.com and engage with Craig on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

About Craig Morgan: A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, author, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music's best-loved artists, Morgan has amassed over 2 billion career streams and charted over 25 songs on Billboard, thrilling massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Soldier,” “That's What I Love About Sunday” and his faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost.” His God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition) album features “How You Make A Man,” and was released on Veterans Day 2022, the same day he headlined a sold-out show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

Craig received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserves. Morgan remains an avid supporter of America's military personnel and has made more than sixteen overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame and recipient of the USO Merit Award. In 2018 was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world. He remains committed to supporting active duty and veteran members of our military through work with Operation Finally Home, the USO and more.

In September, he’ll reprise his popular “God, Family, Country Tour 2023,” in partnership with Operation Finally Home, headlining run, playing thirteen theater and auditorium dates through late October. God, Family, Country, Craig’s gripping new memoir, released last fall in partnership with Blackstone Publishing. He details all aspects from his inspiring life, revealing never-before-heard stories including how he worked alongside the CIA as a soldier in Panama, fought sex traffickers as an undercover agent in Thailand, forged his own path to country music stardom, and lives his life by the deepest values: God, family, country.

Find tickets to see Craig on tour at craigmorgan.com and engage with Craig on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.