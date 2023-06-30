Akanksha Bhandari Brings Back The Nostalgic Feeling of 'Pehli Baarish' with a Mesmerizing Acoustic Version

MUMBAI : Singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari surprises her listeners with an acoustic rendition of her most popular and loved song, ‘Pehli Baarish’. Following the onset of the monsoon season, this song makes for a perfect celebration of love, life and the rains. The song journeys through refreshing memories and reminisces about the season of love. Written, composed and performed by Akanksha, the song is an ode to the inexplicable feeling of experiencing the first rain of the season and how it becomes even more special when you are in love.

With soothing melodies backing the song accompanied by Akanksha’s serene vocals, the song gives listeners a divine listening experience while they sway along to its rhythms, thinking about their own ‘Pehli Baarish’ moments with their loved ones.

Speaking about releasing the acoustic version, Akanksha says, “‘Pehli Baarish’ is my first ever original that I had released as an independent singer-songwriter in 2020. I never imagined the song would receive so much love by everyone as it has until now. As the love continues to pour in, I thought of gifting all my listeners an acoustic version of the song this monsoon season. While the previous version was produced by the talented duo, Sarthak Nakul, this acoustic version gives you a very cool and happy vibe produced by Manav who is one of my favourite musicians.”

The song is available across leading streaming platforms with a music video featuring Akanksha to be out soon on her YouTube channel.

About Akanksha Bhandari

Akanksha Bhandari is an independent multilingual singer-songwriter. A native of Amritsar, and Himachal Pradesh, Bhandari came to Mumbai to further her studies and to chase her dreams of making a career in the music industry. With sheer hard work and determination, today, Akanksha is leading the space with her heartfelt lyrics and soulful vocals.

She arrived in Bollywood in 2018 with the song ‘Tere Liye’ from Namaste England in collaboration with Atif Aslam along with Fukrey 2. She has performed over 500 shows and shared the stage with some of the most prominent artists in India. The 29-year-old singer went viral on social media for her covers and mashups, gaining recognition from the original artists and has released almost 25 songs that have garnered over 5 million streams across platforms. She has also been featured across various streaming platforms as an artist to look out for including Up Next on Apple Music, RADAR on Spotify and Indie Rising on YT Music.

Pehli Baarish (Acoustic): https://akanksha.lnk.to/PehliBaarishAcousticOutNow

Release Date: 30/06/2023

Label: Self-released

Genre: Indie-pop

Language: Hindi

Primary Artist: Akanksha Bhandari

Composer: Akanksha Bhandari

Lyrics: Akanksha Bhandari

Mix & Master, Produced by: Manav