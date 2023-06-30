RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jun 2023 22:09 |  By RnMTeam

Akanksha Bhandari Brings Back The Nostalgic Feeling of 'Pehli Baarish' with a Mesmerizing Acoustic Version

MUMBAI : Singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari surprises her listeners with an acoustic rendition of her most popular and loved song, ‘Pehli Baarish’. Following the onset of the monsoon season, this song makes for a perfect celebration of love, life and the rains. The song journeys through refreshing memories and reminisces about the season of love. Written, composed and performed by Akanksha, the song is an ode to the inexplicable feeling of experiencing the first rain of the season and how it becomes even more special when you are in love.

With soothing melodies backing the song accompanied by Akanksha’s serene vocals, the song gives listeners a divine listening experience while they sway along to its rhythms, thinking about their own ‘Pehli Baarish’ moments with their loved ones.

Speaking about releasing the acoustic version, Akanksha says, “‘Pehli Baarish’ is my first ever original that I had released as an independent singer-songwriter in 2020. I never imagined the song would receive so much love by everyone as it has until now. As the love continues to pour in, I thought of gifting all my listeners an acoustic version of the song this monsoon season. While the previous version was produced by the talented duo, Sarthak Nakul, this acoustic version gives you a very cool and happy vibe produced by Manav who is one of my favourite musicians.”

The song is available across leading streaming platforms with a music video featuring Akanksha to be out soon on her YouTube channel.

About Akanksha Bhandari

Akanksha Bhandari is an independent multilingual singer-songwriter. A native of Amritsar, and Himachal Pradesh, Bhandari came to Mumbai to further her studies and to chase her dreams of making a career in the music industry. With sheer hard work and determination, today, Akanksha is leading the space with her heartfelt lyrics and soulful vocals.

She arrived in Bollywood in 2018 with the song ‘Tere Liye’ from Namaste England in collaboration with Atif Aslam along with Fukrey 2. She has performed over 500 shows and shared the stage with some of the most prominent artists in India. The 29-year-old singer went viral on social media for her covers and mashups, gaining recognition from the original artists and has released almost 25 songs that have garnered over 5 million streams across platforms. She has also been featured across various streaming platforms as an artist to look out for including Up Next on Apple Music, RADAR on Spotify and Indie Rising on YT Music.

Pehli Baarish (Acoustic): https://akanksha.lnk.to/PehliBaarishAcousticOutNow

Release Date: 30/06/2023

Label: Self-released

Genre: Indie-pop

Language: Hindi

Primary Artist: Akanksha Bhandari

Composer: Akanksha Bhandari

Lyrics: Akanksha Bhandari

Mix & Master, Produced by: Manav

Tags
Akanksha Bhandari Manav Atif Aslam Singer music Songs
Related news
 | 30 Jun 2023

Krishna Gawali: From TikTok sensation to influencer extraordinaire

MUMBAI: Krishna Gawali, a passionate content creator and influential figure, has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique videos and engaging content.

read more
 | 30 Jun 2023

Introducing Molfa Music: Jugaad motion pictures’ cutting-edge label spotlights Ipop’s rising star

MUMBAI: Jugaad Motion Pictures, a renowned production house known for their innovative approach to filmmaking, is proud to announce the launch of their music label, Molfa Music.

read more
 | 30 Jun 2023

Tagbin Prioritizes Employee Growth and Well-being with Holistic Development Initiatives

MUMBAI : Tagbin, a tech-experiential company, has taken significant steps towards prioritizing employee well-being and mental health through its HR-driven initiatives.

read more
 | 30 Jun 2023

Amit Trivedi’s music knows no bounds, his song ‘Moti Veraana’ takes over the White House during PM Narendra Modi’s U.S. visit

MUMBAI: National award-winning composer-singer Amit Trivedi is often credited for his noteworthy contribution to Indian music. Over the years, the singer has delivered various chart-topping albums which are known to be both innovative and experimental.

read more
 | 30 Jun 2023

Raveena Mehta: The Multifaceted International Artist Shining Bright in the World of Music and Fashion

MUMBAI: Raveena Mehta, a name that has been making waves in the entertainment industry, is much more than just a singer. She is a true artistic force, embodying a diverse range of talents including fashion prowess, acting skills, and lyrical finesse.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day
Mirchi

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

Music platforms unite to form industry-wide anti-fraud alliance, "Music Fights Fraud"

MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more

top# 5 articles

1
Indian Rap superstars, J Trix and Ikka collaborative on explosive single "GUNDAGARDI" with Def Jam India.

MUMBAI: Indian Hip Hop reaches new heights as J Trix and Ikka join forces on their electrifying new single, "Gundagardi." With its incendiary...read more

2
ICYMI: Craig Morgan performs "Soldier" during the National Memorial Day Parade

MUMBAI — Country music hit-maker, author and Army veteran Craig Morgan performed yesterday during the National Memorial Day Parade—the largest...read more

3
Raveena Mehta: The Multifaceted International Artist Shining Bright in the World of Music and Fashion

MUMBAI: Raveena Mehta, a name that has been making waves in the entertainment industry, is much more than just a singer. She is a true artistic force...read more

4
Trophy Eyes Return With Powerful New Album 'Suicide and Sunshine'

MUMBAI  – Welcome to a new era of Trophy Eyes. The Australian rockers are back with what may be their most emotive collection of songs yet in '...read more

5
Krishna Gawali: From TikTok sensation to influencer extraordinaire

MUMBAI: Krishna Gawali, a passionate content creator and influential figure, has captivated audiences worldwide with his unique videos and engaging...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games