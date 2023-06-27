Bolava Vitthal: An Enchanting Musical Journey of Devotion Returns to Celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi in its 18th Year

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad is excited to announce the 18th edition of Bolava Vitthal, a prestigious musical concert that has enthralled audiences for 17 years. This annual event celebrates Ashadi Ekadashi and features captivating renditions of ancient abhangs dating back to the 12th century, stirring the souls of music enthusiasts.

This year, ‘Bolava Vitthal’ will once again bring together esteemed vocalists Padmaja Phenany Joglekar, Devaki Pandit, Jayateerth Mevundi, and Anand Bhate to grace the stage and immerse the audience in the divine aura of Lord Vitthal's devotion. The concert will take place at the renowned Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium in Mumbai, on Thursday, June 29, 2023, commencing at 5:30 p.m. This unforgettable evening promises to be a celebration of traditional values and the philosophy of life envisioned by the great saint poets of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

For the past several years, Bolava Vitthal has been a beacon of cultural heritage, showcasing the deep connection between Indian classical music and folk tunes. With the timeless abhangs dedicated to Lord Vitthal, the concert continues to inspire the youth of India, bridging the gap between modernity and traditional wisdom. Shashi Vyas, Director of Pancham Nishad Creatives, explains, "Travelling to various cities with Bolava Vitthal is an endeavour to bring the youth closer to our roots and expose them to the rich tapestry of our traditional values."

The grandeur of Bolava Vitthal will extend beyond Mumbai, as Pancham Nishad plans to celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi with additional concerts in Indore, Bangalore, and Mangalore. This expansion aims to spread the divine music to different regions, fostering a deeper appreciation for the cultural heritage of abhangs and the spiritual significance of Lord Vitthal's devotion.

Pancham Nishad invites music enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and seekers of spiritual solace to join them on this extraordinary musical journey. Bolava Vitthal promises an evening of transcendental bliss, where the mellifluous voices of the revered vocalists will resonate through the auditorium, touching the hearts and souls of all in attendance.

About Pancham Nishad:

Pancham Nishad is a renowned cultural organization dedicated to promoting and preserving Indian classical music. They organize prestigious concerts and events that showcase the rich heritage of music and spirituality. With a focus on bridging the gap between traditional and contemporary music, Pancham Nishad creates an immersive environment for diverse audiences to experience the beauty of Indian classical music.

Tickets for the Bolava Vitthal concert are available at www.bookmyshow.com