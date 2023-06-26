Tagbin Celebrates a Decade of Innovation and Success

MUMBAI: Tagbin, a pioneer in crafting PHYGITAL experiences, celebrated its 10th anniversary on 13 June 2023. The entire team embarked on a retreat to the hill station of Kasauli for three days to break the regular monotony and reflect on the decade of milestones they have achieved. The anniversary celebration took place at the Jungle Lodge Resort nestled amid the hills in Kasauli from 13-15 June 2023.

The celebrations featured heartwarming speeches from Tagbin's visionaries, fostering team cohesion through engaging activities, and culminating in a grand award ceremony to recognize the pillars of strength within the organization. The team enthusiastically participated in nostalgic games such as Tug of War and Cricket, rekindling the joy and camaraderie of their childhood days.

In commemoration of this momentous occasion, an official award function was held, where the esteemed "Value Awards" were bestowed upon individuals who exemplified the core values of Tagbin. Additionally, the "Legacy Awards" were presented to honor and acknowledge team members who have dedicated five or more years of service to the organization. Tagbin also ran an engaging campaign, #10YearsOfTagbin, which featured the contributions of its diverse employees. This initiative unveiled 10 profound life lessons shared by Tagbin's team members, encapsulating their collective wisdom and experiences. Additionally, the campaign showcased 10 groundbreaking moments that have defined Tagbin's journey, highlighting the company's pioneering spirit and technological advancements. Moreover, in a heartfelt Thank You Campaign, each team member expressed deep gratitude to two individuals within the organization who served as sources of inspiration, further fostering a culture of appreciation and camaraderie.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone of 10 years in the tech-experiential industry," said Saurav Bhaik, Founder and CEO of Tagbin. "This anniversary not only marks a decade of growth and success, but it also represents the unwavering commitment of our team, the trust of our clients, and the relentless pursuit of innovation that drives us forward. I would like to take this moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every person who has wholeheartedly contributed to our journey and helped us reach the heights we stand at today.”

Adding to his thoughts, Ankit Sinha, Co-Founder and CTO said, “Celebrating a decade of technological prowess, Tagbin's 10th anniversary signifies a remarkable journey of innovation and groundbreaking achievements. With an insatiable appetite for advancement, we eagerly anticipate the future, where we will continue to shape the landscape of tech-driven experiences, forging new frontiers in immersive engagement and revolutionizing the way people connect.” Since its inception in 2013, Tagbin has revolutionized the technology landscape, providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance experiences and empower businesses. Over the past 10 years, the company has developed an impressive portfolio of successful projects, collaborating with renowned organizations and delivering exceptional results.