News |  26 Jun 2023 17:20 |  By RnMTeam

Makoons Play School concludes Summer Camp Adventure Across all its Branches

MUMBAI: Makoons Play School, India’s fastest-growing preschool chain, has successfully concluded its month-long summer camp. The aim of the camp was to bring their curriculum to life, a month-long summer camp from 15th May till 15th June was held across all its branches. The timings were from 10 am to 12:30 pm, Monday to Friday. The event was held on their respective school grounds.

The summer camp had tons of activities for the children’s social, emotional, and educational needs. There was Dance & Music where children were taught instruments of their choice and also learned various dance forms. Various sports activities were held, such as sandpit, taekwondo, and treasure hunt, and the winner of each activity received a prize. Some fun learning activities also took place which aimed at teaching life skills to students: fireless cooking, storytelling of classic novels for children, and a puppet show based on a classic comic.

There was a fitness chakra week where kids attended yoga classes, meditation, and attended aerobics sessions. Lastly, the kids did activities based on the theme: Artist in You, in which children learned how to create fun objects through waste, and pottery classes where they made various objects out of clay and later decorated them with paint.

The parents appreciated the event organized by the school. One of the parents also stated “Thank you for all that you do. Your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. You’re appreciated! Again thanks to all teachers of Makoons”

"Children should be taught to embrace challenges and learn from failures, which can help them become resilient and motivated to achieve their goals. Setting realistic goals and modeling a growth mindset can equip kids with the necessary tools for success in school and beyond," says Mr. Vijay Kumar Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder, Makoons Play School.

To make their summer camp experience more eventful, a one-day visit to walk to Wonderland was also held for the children. The children celebrated mother nature by making saplings on their own on World Environment Day. The event saw great participation from its students. To conclude the summer camp, there was a camp completion ceremony across all their branches. It included prize distribution and giving away of the completion certificates.

Makoons Play School is India’s fastest-growing preschool chain that focuses on not just academics but the overall development of its children. At Makoons Preschool, their curriculum revolves on the idea that each child is unique. Their aim is to meet each child’s developmental, social, emotional, intellectual, and educational needs.

