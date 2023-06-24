Vishal Bhardwaj bags Bronze at Cannes Lions for music in 'Fursat'

MUMBAI: Director, writer and songwriter Vishal Bhardwaj has clinched the Cannes Lions - Bronze for his short romance musical film 'Fursat' in the 'Entertainment Lions for Music Branded Content for Music Use of Original Composition' category.
Vishal Bhardwaj who directed, wrote the script had also written the music for the film. Taking to Instagram, he captioned: "Such an honour to win the Cannes Lions - Bronze for my music in #fusrat."
The short film was shot on iPhone 14 PRO.
Expressing his delight at receiving the award, Vishal Bhardwaj said in a statement: "Receiving a Cannes Lion bronze is prestigious and getting it for my music makes it more heartfelt. A big thanks to the jury and to Apple for their collaboration."
The director spoke on the iPhone's effectiveness in shooting films, and had earlier told IANS: "Not just short films, I feel that the iPhone is now ready to help us create a full feature film. It is kind of unbelievable that we can have such a kind of stabilisation in scenes with Action Mode in iPhone 14 Pro. Cinematic Mode, or shift focus in our language, is another intelligent feature. The amazing part is that we could use this Cinematic Mode tool even after the shot was taken."
The musical romance film stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Salman Yusuf Khan and Ishaan Khattar in key roles and was released on February 3, 2023.
(SOURCE:IANS)
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more
MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more
MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing triviaread more
MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj's neighbours are said to be trying to get rid of her and her husband from their fancy A-list area, due to historic sex...read more
MUMBAI :Actress Jannat Zubair, who has been exploring her singing talent as well, feels that she is used to acting since her childhood and singing...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and actor Shannon K., who will be soon seen in the upcoming film 'Hindi-Vindi', has shared that she will be essaying a Muslim...read more
MUMBAI: Playback singer Armaan Malik has released the 'Stripped Down Version' of his new famous single 'Tabaahi' in collaboration with OAFF. The new...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Kim Petras has revealed the encouraging words that Madonna shared with her before her historic performance at the Grammys...read more