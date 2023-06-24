RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jun 2023 14:01 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal Bhardwaj bags Bronze at Cannes Lions for music in 'Fursat'

MUMBAI: Director, writer and songwriter Vishal Bhardwaj has clinched the Cannes Lions - Bronze for his short romance musical film 'Fursat' in the 'Entertainment Lions for Music Branded Content for Music Use of Original Composition' category.

Vishal Bhardwaj who directed, wrote the script had also written the music for the film. Taking to Instagram, he captioned: "Such an honour to win the Cannes Lions - Bronze for my music in #fusrat."

The short film was shot on iPhone 14 PRO.

Expressing his delight at receiving the award, Vishal Bhardwaj said in a statement: "Receiving a Cannes Lion bronze is prestigious and getting it for my music makes it more heartfelt. A big thanks to the jury and to Apple for their collaboration."

The director spoke on the iPhone's effectiveness in shooting films, and had earlier told IANS: "Not just short films, I feel that the iPhone is now ready to help us create a full feature film. It is kind of unbelievable that we can have such a kind of stabilisation in scenes with Action Mode in iPhone 14 Pro. Cinematic Mode, or shift focus in our language, is another intelligent feature. The amazing part is that we could use this Cinematic Mode tool even after the shot was taken."

The musical romance film stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Salman Yusuf Khan and Ishaan Khattar in key roles and was released on February 3, 2023.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Vishal Bhardwaj Salman Yusuff Khan Ishaan Khattar Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 24 Jun 2023

Nicki Minaj's neighbours trying to get rid of her, felon husband

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj's neighbours are said to be trying to get rid of her and her husband from their fancy A-list area, due to historic sex offence charges.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2023

Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia team up for new album 'Industry 2'

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo is returning with the second edition of his 'Industry' album. Titled 'Industry 2', the album will see him collaborating with Shirley Setia.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2023

'India's Best Dancer 3': Kumar Sanu recounts when he sang in hotels for money

MUMBAI: Legendary playback singer, Kumar Sanu, who is known as 'King of Melody', and has sung some of the most iconic numbers such as, 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai', 'Tujhe Dekha To', and 'Baazigar O Baazigar', will be seen recollecting hid struggling time

read more
 | 24 Jun 2023

Shannon K spills the beans on her 'Hindi-Vindi' character

MUMBAI: Singer and actor Shannon K., who will be soon seen in the upcoming film 'Hindi-Vindi', has shared that she will be essaying a Muslim Australian-Indian woman in the film.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2023

Billie Eilish opens up about being left 'hurt' by cruel body-shaming critics

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared that cruel comments about her body have dented her confidence and said that her younger self would not have been able to cope if she had discovered fame earlier.

read more

RnM Biz

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

A Melodious Takeover: Superstar singers transform into Mirchi RJs on this World Music Day
Mirchi

Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more

Saregama partners with Jio TV to launch three Music channels

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more

Music platforms unite to form industry-wide anti-fraud alliance, "Music Fights Fraud"

MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more

BIG FM is back with the second season of its highly acclaimed show ‘BIG Marathi Bioscope with Subodh Bhave’

MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing triviaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nicki Minaj's neighbours trying to get rid of her, felon husband

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj's neighbours are said to be trying to get rid of her and her husband from their fancy A-list area, due to historic sex...read more

2
Jannat Zubair says she would any day choose acting over singing

MUMBAI :Actress Jannat Zubair, who has been exploring her singing talent as well, feels that she is used to acting since her childhood and singing...read more

3
Shannon K spills the beans on her 'Hindi-Vindi' character

MUMBAI: Singer and actor Shannon K., who will be soon seen in the upcoming film 'Hindi-Vindi', has shared that she will be essaying a Muslim...read more

4
Armaan Malik, OAFF release 'Stripped Down Version' of 'Tabaahi'

MUMBAI: Playback singer Armaan Malik has released the 'Stripped Down Version' of his new famous single 'Tabaahi' in collaboration with OAFF. The new...read more

5
Kim Petras reveals what Madonna whispered to her before Grammys performance

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Kim Petras has revealed the encouraging words that Madonna shared with her before her historic performance at the Grammys...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games