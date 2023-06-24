RadioandMusic
News |  24 Jun 2023 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

Shannon K spills the beans on her 'Hindi-Vindi' character

MUMBAI: Singer and actor Shannon K., who will be soon seen in the upcoming film 'Hindi-Vindi', has shared that she will be essaying a Muslim Australian-Indian woman in the film.

The actress is going to share the big screen along with Neena Gupta and Mihir Ahuja, the latter of who will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'Archies'.

The daughter of legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu, Shannon said: "I'm happy to be placed with such an experienced actress like Neena Gupta. Looking forward to learning more."

She further mentioned: "The shoot will start later this year in Sidney. My character is Rihanna, a Muslim-Australian girl. I'll share more details as the story unfolds. Currently focusing on filming in Los Angeles."

The movie also gives an insight into the intergenerational language barriers and love between a visiting grandmother and her Australian-Indian grandchild, Kabir. The film follows Kabir's transformative journey as he learns Hindi through the fusion of Western and Indian music.

The film, directed by Ali Sayed, co-written by Ali Sayed and Jay Sharma, the film will be shot in Australia.

Produced by Australian film production 24Six films and Indian company Shah Entertainment Media (SEM), the film will be supported by Screen Australia, and will release in May 2024.

(SOURCE:IANS)

