Billie Eilish opens up about being left 'hurt' by cruel body-shaming critics

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared that cruel comments about her body have dented her confidence and said that her younger self would not have been able to cope if she had discovered fame earlier.
The 21-year-old American singer-songwriter has been in the spotlight since 2016 when she was just 14-years-old, reports Mirror.co.uk.
But being in the public eye has seen Billie subjected to vicious and cruel comments about her appearance over the years. Hitting back at some of the criticism, the No Time To Die singer admits that body shaming and bitter comments have left her feeling hurt.
Opening up to Vogue magazine, she said: "Dude, I don't even know. It's tough, man. Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about. I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don't think I would be able to exist, to be honest."
She added: "I like myself more than I used to, and I'm more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bulls**t because it still hurts my feelings like a son of a b***h."
As per Mirror.co.uk, she went on to explain that she tries to find a balance away from the toxic comments by spending time with her friends and walking her dogs. Billie previously explained that removing social media apps from her phone had also helped her navigate the abuse that is directed towards her online.
She previously said on the 'Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend' podcast: "I don't look at it anymore. I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me. Cause dude, you didn't have the internet to grow up with. For me, it was such a big part of - not my childhood, I wasn't an iPad baby, thank God - but honestly, I feel like I grew up in the perfect time of the internet that it wasn't so internet-y, I had such a childhood, and I was doing stuff all the time."
Back in May, the star hit back at online trolls who criticised her fashion and style choices.
(SOURCE:IANS)
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
Mirchi presents a spectacular lineup of singers/musicians including Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan,...read more
MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music labels, Saregama has now partnered with Jio TV, to introduceread more
MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtownread more
MUMBAI: The Marathi film industry, with its rich history, renowned actors, and intriguing triviaread more
MUMBAI: Punjabi pop singer Satinder Sartaaj, who is known for chartbusters such as 'Rutba', 'Sajjan Raazi', 'Titli', and 'Galla'n Ee Ney', will...read more
MUMBAI: International artist Raveena Mehta makes a resounding impact with her latest release, ‘Kho Jaun Main’. This mesmerizing song delves into the...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj's neighbours are said to be trying to get rid of her and her husband from their fancy A-list area, due to historic sex...read more
MUMBAI: The band 'Shakti', formed by the British guitarist John McLaughlin and master Indian percussionist, Zakir Hussain, is coming up with a new...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared that cruel comments about her body have dented her confidence and said that her younger self would...read more